Irish Breakdown College Football Top 25: Week 10

It was yet another wild weekend of college football, and it was capped off by Notre Dame’s huge 47-40 win over #1 Clemson. Now that all the games are in the books it’s time for the Irish Breakdown updated Top 25.

1. Alabama Crimson Tide - 6-0 (1)

2. Notre Dame Fighting Irish - 7-0 (4)

3. Clemson Tigers - 6-1 (2)

4. Ohio State Buckeyes - 3-0 (3)

5. Florida Gators - 4-1 (5)

6. Cincinnati Bearcats - 6-0 (6)

7. Texas A & M Aggies - 5-1 (8)

8. BYU Cougars - 8-0 (9)

9. Oklahoma State Cowboys - 5-1 (10)

10. Miami Hurricanes - 6-1 (11)

11. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers - 7-0 (12)

12. Liberty Flames - 7-0 (15)

13. Georgia Bulldogs - 4-2 (7)

14. SMU Mustangs - 7-1 (14)

15. Indiana Hoosiers - 3-0 (NR)

16. Iowa State Cyclones - 5-2 (18)

17. North Carolina Tar Heels - 5-2 (19)

18. Army Black Knights - 6-1 (16)

19. Louisiana Rajun Cajuns - 6-1 (17)

20. Oklahoma Sooners - 5-2 (22)

21. Wake Forest Demon Deacons - 4-2 (22)

22. Boston College Eagles - 5-3 (23)

23. Texas Longhorns - 5-2 (24)

24. Marshall Thundering Herd - 6-0 (NR)

25. Auburn Tigers - 4-2 (NR)

Dropped Out: No. 13 Wisconsin, No. 21 Kansas State, No. 25 Virginia Tech

This is about resume, eye test and dominance over current opponents.

I will NOT include the Pac 12 at any point this season since they are only playing six games.

Each ranking will be based on that team’s entire resume up to that point, and won’t be a one-week snapshot that the AP and Coaches Polls tend to be. It is meant to be more like the College Football Playoff selection process, but with my view of where teams should rank.

If you would like to provide your own Top 25 ranking, or ask a question/provide a comment on my ranking, leave a comment below.

