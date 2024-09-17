Irish in the NFL: Former Notre Dame Offensive Linemen Shine in Week 2
It was a relatively quiet week in terms of box scores across the league, but Notre Dame's influence was still felt strongly this past weekend.
Notre Dame consistently produces NFL-caliber offensive linemen, and two former standouts, both top-10 draft picks, have had impressive starts to the 2024 season.
Joe Alt, who made an appearance on last week's list, is back again this week. He’s joined by former All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson at the top of the list of the NFL’s best from Notre Dame in Week 2.
Not only was Joe Alt the top-rated offensive tackle in the entire NFL for Week 2, but he also delivered former No. 1 overall pick and Pro Bowl defensive end Jadeveon Clowney the lowest grade (30.5) of his 11-year NFL career.
The 5th overall pick from the 2024 draft is quickly making a name for himself in the NFL. Front runner for Rookie of the Year, perhaps?
Quenton Nelson, who has been making an impact for a bit longer than Joe Alt, has earned First-Team All-Pro honors three times and Second-Team All-Pro once as he enters his 7th season in the league. He has also been a Pro Bowler every season of his career.
This dominance has continued into 2024; through two weeks, he is one of only nine NFL offensive linemen yet to allow a pressure.
Nelson is also known for his character, as demonstrated in the clip below.
Offense, Defense, and Special Teams
Rounding out the top 5 for Week 2 is one standout from each unit on the field:
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Cleveland Browns Linebacker
Owusu-Koramoah makes the list for the second consecutive week. The Browns' defense was relentless against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, with Owusu-Koramoah leading the charge. He finished with 7 total tackles and 2 tackles for loss.
Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams Running Back
It was another challenging day for the Rams' top running back, but Williams continues to make his presence felt. Despite accumulating only 25 rushing yards on 12 carries, he added 27 yards through the air on 4 receptions and scored a touchdown for the second week in a row.
Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys Kicker
The former Notre Dame soccer standout is proving he’s among the league's best kickers as he begins his second NFL season. The lone bright spot for America's team this past weekend, Aubrey connected on all four of his field goal attempts, including a long of 52 yards.
He is now 8-for-8 on the season and 44-for-46 in his career—truly dominant.