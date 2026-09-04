Every Notre Dame season is a big deal. Due to the brand power the Irish have amassed over the last hundred-plus years, each time fall rolls around, the Irish are a hot topic. Many folks around the country can't wait to see the Irish succeed, while many others tune in to see Notre Dame fail.

Why It Just Means More for Notre Dame in 2026

This dynamic has been in play for many decades, yet the buildup to this season feels much larger than normal. While SEC fans won't like me saying this, "it just means more" for the Irish this time around. Here's why.

Notre Dame scar tissue is real

The 2025 season couldn't have been more painful for Notre Dame and its fans. It was a perfect storm of converging nightmares.



Yes, it's true, the CFP committee cannot be trusted and changes its own playoff criteria each time its representative speaks on the worst reality TV program ever produced.



And yes, it's also true that pressure from the powers that be, the Big Ten and SEC, influences its decisions heavily behind the scenes, but Notre Dame is also to blame for last year's missed CFP shot.

Notre Dame started the season 0-2 and lost to the two best teams on the schedule. Nobody is to blame for this but the Irish themselves.



I know that the quarterback was young and new, and the environment in Miami was brutal; the defensive coordinator was new, and A&M had a very athletic roster. So what? Win anyways. And Notre Dame didn't. And paid the price dearly.

As if missing the CFP and taking heat from every corner of the country due to bailing on an insulting gimmick lower-level bowl game in which the mascot is a literal breakfast pastry didn't cut deep enough, Lou Holtz died, adding to the offseason pain.



The scar tissue is real, the realization that we are approaching 40 years with no titles is real, but what is now also real is the desire to avenge all of these things.

Notre Dame is institutionally "all in" on football glory

For the first time in my adult life, I feel that every aspect of Notre Dame is working together to support the football program.



From the academic side to the fundraising side to infrastructure and the NIL sides, everyone is now pulling from the same end of the rope in support of this program. This is new, welcomed, and long overdue.

With this increased commitment to the cause, there's more pressure to perform. There are no more off-the-field excuses for this program not to succeed at an elite level each year.

For the first time in modern history, this program has full backing and full support in all areas. Everything has come together and fallen into place.



Now, it's time to win big in the most important season in modern Notre Dame history. This year, "it just means more" in South Bend.