The 2026 college football season officially starts Sunday night at Lambeau Field for Notre Dame, with the Fighting Irish very much a favorite to win a national championship for the first time since 1988.



It's Notre Dame football, one of the crown jewels of the sport, and it's always supposed to be like that, right?

Well, history tells us that we should appreciate this season and moment, for we don't actually know how long it'll last and when it might come back quite like this again.

Growing Up With Lou Holtz

My first memories of watching football came on Saturday afternoons right when Notre Dame had just started playing home games on NBC in the early 1990s. Lou Holtz had the Irish humming after winning it all in 1988, and coming close multiple times since. I don't have a very first Notre Dame football memory, but the vast majority of those seemed to be blowout victories.

1992 ended short of a national championship because of an inexcusable defeat against Stanford.



1993 then brought the peak of beating Florida State and being No. 1, but the crash of falling to Boston College a week later.

Despite that, my formative years were spent with Notre Dame football always being in contention for a national championship.



That was the standard and the norm and as a youngster, I thought it would always be like that.

Heck, I grew an hour south of Chicago, where Michael Jordan was leading the Bulls to NBA titles each June. Championship pursuits were just to be expected, right?



Since Jordan left, the Bulls seemingly have a parade when they simply win a playoff series now, and for a long while Notre Dame football wasn't much different.

Life as a Notre Dame Fan After 1993

1993 came and went with Notre Dame being robbed of a national championship, thanks to voters giving Bobby Bowden a lifetime achievement award despite the Irish beating Florida State head-to-head, and in came the Ron Powlus era for the Fighting Irish.

The highly touted quarterback was supposed to start in 1993, but injuries prevented him from seeing that field that memorable year. Instead, he debuted in 1994 by throwing all over Northwestern at Soldier Field, before losing a heartbreaker to Michigan the following week.



And for the majority of 30 years since then, Notre Dame has been swimming upstream in pursuit of its national championship chase.

Holtz never came close to a title again. 1994 was a disaster while title hopes were done before they got started in 1995, losing to Northwestern in the opener.



1996 saw a strong Notre Dame team, but losses to Ohio State and Air Force by mid-October had killed any championship hopes. Holtz then departed at the end of the year and in came a slew of replacements that couldn't seriously pursue titles.

Nov 6, 2004; Knoxville, OH, USA; Norte Dame Fighting Irish head coach Tyrone Willingham prepares to take the field with his team against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium. Fighting Irish beat the Vols 17-13. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bob Davie was overmatched from day one, and finished just 35-25 after five seasons.



Tyrone Willingham started with a bang, but was fired after three seasons and steady decline.



Then it was Charlie Weis who brought a "decided schematic advantage" to Notre Dame, but apparantly failed to use it, going just 35-27 in his time.

Brian Kelly entered after the 2009 season and at least largely put a stop to the bleeding. In 2012 he had Notre Dame in the BCS National Championship Game after working some regular season magic, but the difference between the Irish and Alabama was evident in the 42-14 final.

He would get Notre Dame to a couple of College Football Playoff appearances, but blowout losses to Clemson and Alabama in both of those showed just how far the program still had to go.



Then, Kelly left for LSU late one evening and a few days later, the Marcus Freeman era officially began.

Marcus Freeman's Notre Dame Has Irish on Doorstep

If you dig through the history of Notre Dame football, national championship coaches have come from guys getting to South Bend at the exact time they were needed to.



Freeman was a big-named defensive coordinator at Cincinnati before being plucked by Kelly and Notre Dame for the 2021 season. Had that not happened, he wouldn't have been in position to take over for Kelly a year later.

Growing pains came early in the form of a huge blown lead in the Fiesta Bowl against Oklahoma State, before losses at Ohio State and at home against Marshall to begin his career.



2023 saw a quick start, but Notre Dame have just 10 men on the field when it gave up a last-second touchdown to Ohio State, which ended any hopes of returning to the College Football Playoff.

Then came 2024, and a week after getting a massive road win against Texas A&M, Freeman's Fighting Irish were stunned at home by Northern Illinois.



Perhaps we look back at that brutal loss being the day everything changed for Freeman and Notre Dame.

The program clearly hasn't been the same since.



Essentially playing with its food against inferior opponents hasn't been the case, and Notre Dame turned that pain into a run to the national championship game to close that fall.

2026 Notre Dame's Outlook

In a college football world where seemingly all you hear about these days is excuses and court cases, Freeman has said everything right since being left out of the College Football Playoff last December.

There was nobody to blame but themselves, and now the mission is to "leave no doubt" in the 12 regulregular-seasonar season contests this year.



I don't know if Notre Dame is going to finally end its championship drought this year, but it's hard to say it isn't on the shortest of lists of true contenders.

Nov 29, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback CJ Carr (13) runs with the football during the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A Heisman Trophy favorite at quarterback, a great offensive line, and perhaps the best defense in college football all play into that.



Now, can Freeman lead this team to clear the final hurdle, and win it all for the first time in 38 years?

Barring something completely unforeseen, 2026 won't be Freeman's last shot to do so at Notre Dame. However, his time isn't going to last forever, either.

Seven year old me in 1993 never would have believed that it would be over 30 years until Notre Dame would be back, regularly competing for national championships, but here we are.

I don't know how long it'll last, but the time is now and as a lifelong Notre Dame football fan, I'm not about to take these next 12 Saturdays of being a championship threat (OK, one of them is a Sunday) for granted.,