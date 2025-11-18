Jaden Greathouse Injury Could Be Blessing In Disguise For Notre Dame
Notre Dame has been without its leading receiver from the 2024 season for all but two games in 2025 due to injury.
But as the Fighting Irish keep stacking wins in spite of Jaden Greathouse's absence, what began as an unfortunate loss could work out better than expected for all parties.
Greathouse was listed questionable in Monday's availability update with a right thigh injury as Notre Dame prepares for Saturday's 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff in South Bend against Syracuse. Coach Marcus Freeman said Monday that Greathouse will be ready to play Saturday, but they may hold him out of action and take a long-term approach to the situation.
"We had a discussion recently," Freeman said during Monday's press conference. "... It's taken [Greathouse] longer than we thought to get healthy, but he's probably as close to being healthy right now as he's been.
"But is it right for him, is it right for us, to make him play these last two games and cost him a year if we can get away with saving him a whole year by not playing these last two games? So right now, that's our mindset, is if we don't have to play him this week, let's try not to. He'll be ready. He'll be ready, but we're gonna try to hold off on playing him in hopes of being able to redshirt him for this year. And if we play beyond Stanford, then he'll be ready to go."
Why this could be a blessing in disguise
Going into the year, Notre Dame would have loved to have a healthy Greathouse on the field all season as they attempted another national title run. And it's still unfortunate he hasn't played since Sept. 27. But Greathouse and the Irish may have found themselves in a situation that plays out well for everyone involved.
Even if Notre Dame keeps Greathouse sidelined for the final two weeks, they should still be able to defeat Syracuse (3-7) and Stanford (3-7). That would mean finishing the regular season at 10-2 and almost certainly earning a spot in the College Football Playoff.
It would also allow Greathouse to receive a redshirt year for 2025 and preserve a year of eligibility. So going into the 2026 season, he would still have two years of eligibility.
And even better, appearing in the College Football Playoff –– or a bowl game or conference championship ––– does not count toward a player's eligibility, as they are allowed to participate in four regular season games and still receive a redshirt for the season.
So in theory, Greathouse could play all through the College Football Playoff without losing his redshirt status. That'd be a major boost for the Irish, who would get a dynamic receiver back for their national title push, as well as two more full seasons in 2026 and an unexpected 2027 campaign.
Greathouse played a huge role in the College Football Playoff last season, hauling in seven receptions for 105 yards and a touchdown in the semifinal win over Penn State. He also sparked Notre Dame's comeback attempt in the title game against Ohio State, catching six passes for 128 yards and two scores.
Greathouse now has about a month to get fully healthy before first-round playoff games on Dec. 19 and 20. And by then, he can play as many games as he wants while still maintaining a redshirt.