Jalen Elliott Had An Up-And-Down Combine Performance

Former Notre Dame safety Jalen Elliott was a standout at the Reese’s Senior Bowl back in January, but he wasn’t able to build on that momentum with a strong outing at the combine.

Elliott did some good things in drills and there were some positives to take away from the combine, which will be discussed, but arguably the biggest takeaway will be the 4.8 he ran in the 40-yard dash. That was a shocking number based on reports I’ve received from sources at Notre Dame and based on what Elliott showed on film the last three years.

That 40-time ranked last among all the safeties and didn’t match up with his explosive testing numbers. Elliott only leaped 34” in the vertical jump, a solid number, but his 125” broad jump was much better and ranked him seventh among all the safeties. That would have ranked among the top five in six of the last 10 combines, including top three finishes in 2015, 2014, 2012, 2011 and 2010. He would have been second in 2014 and tops in 2010.

Jumps like that should project to at least a 40-time in the mid 4.5 to low 4.6 range.

For example, Arkansas safety Kamron Curl had almost identical leaping numbers to Elliott, jumping 34.5” in the vertical and also posting a 125” broad jump. Curl ran a 4.60 in the 40-yard dash. Utah safety Terrell Burgess had a 33.5” vertical and a 122” broad jump but posted a 4.46 in the 40-yard dash.

There are more examples.

Auburn safety Daniel Thomas had a 37” vertical and a 125” broad jump to go with a 4.51 in the 40-yard dash. Michigan safety Josh Metellus had a 35.5” vertical and a 124” broad jump to go with a 4.55 in the 40-yard dash. Iowa safety Geno Stone leaped 33.5” in the vertical and just 116” in the broad jump but had a 4.62 in the 40-yard dash.

These comparisons matter because many times your explosive numbers will translate into a certain range in the 40-yard dash. It’s why often times players who run the fastest 40-yard dash times often have some of the best leaping numbers.

For Elliott, this puts a great deal of pressure on him to post a much better time at the Pro Day. Scouts will look at his film and look at his other testing numbers and realize his 40-yard dash time doesn’t fit with those numbers. If he can run in the 4.5 or low 4.6 range at the Pro Day then it will ease any concerns about his speed. The 40-yard dash time will then fit much better with his other metrics.

That’s the bad from Elliott’s combine performance, now let’s look at the positives.

Elliott measured in with the fourth best wingspan (among 27 safeties), which bodes well for his size and range.

The former Irish captain also ran a 6.87 in the 3-cone drill, which is meant to test change of direction ability. Elliott ranked fourth among the safeties, but only eight safeties performed in the drill. So for context I went back over the last ten combines, and with that in view, Elliott would have ranked in the top five in seven of the last 10 combines, including top three finishes in three different combines.

His 4.30 in the pro shuttle (20-yard shuttle) was an above average number that would have ranked him between ninth and 11th in five of the last six combines.

The change of direction traits that Elliott showed in testing translated to the on-field workouts. Elliott was clean with his drops, changed direction well and showed good quickness. He played the ball relatively well and closed well in drills.

Do not be surprised if Elliott’s 40-yard dash time at the Notre Dame Pro Day is much better. It will be needed, as that 40-time will likely overshadow what was otherwise a solid combine performance for Elliott.