Notre Dame Set to Learn Decision from Elite TE Recruit Jaxon Dollar
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Notre Dame has had a strong run of landing recruiting commitments in the 2027 class lately, as it sits with what 247Sports ranks as the 11th best class in the nation, currently.
The Irish are very much alive in plenty of key targets who are set to soon announce commitments, but are yet to land a tight end.
When you think of Notre Dame, great tight ends quickly come to mind. Could the next great one be about to announce he's headed to South Bend?
Jaxon Dollar Recruiting Information
Jaxon Dollar is rated as one of the top tight ends nationally, with 247Sports giving him the No. 2 ranking at the position this cycle.
A Denver (Lincoln East), North Carolina product, Dollar figures to be a massive pass-catching threat and matchup nightmare in college, as he checks in at 6-5, 222 pounds.
Dollar used that size to his advantage as a high school junior, hauling in 54 receptions for 1,190 yards and an absurd 20 touchdowns.
He lists Georgia, Miami, and Notre Dame as his three finalists of programs, as he's set to announce his college decision on Thursday.
Nick Shepkowski's Jaxon Dollar Prediction:
After losing out to Penn State for Cooper Terwilliger recently, Notre Dame is still on the prowl to find its first tight end in the 2027 recruiting cycle.
Being a program that generally takes two tight ends per class, not having one yet feels a bit behind schedule for what we're used to seeing.
Despite Notre Dame laying claim to "Tight End U" and its strong recruiting ties to the state of North Carolina of late, I'm not expecting the Dollar to end up with the Irish.
If I were a betting man, I'd have a dollar on Jaxon to pick up a Georgia hat on Thursday.
What's Next for Notre Dame Tight End Recruiting Then?
Assuming Dollar ends up at Georgia, Notre Dame will have the biggest name on its tight end board officially scratched off.
Malik Howard of Tennessee appears to be Notre Dame's best bet for a premiere tight end in the class, even though he ranks significantly behind Dollar.
Howard pulled in 53 receptions as a high school junior, totaling 778 yards (14.7 yards per reception) and 11 touchdowns.
Whether or not Notre Dame lands Howard, I would expect to see the list of 12 tight ends to be offered by Notre Dame this cycle, grow, and soon.
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Managing Editor for Notre Dame On SI. Started covering Chicago sports teams for WSCR the Score, and over the years worked with CBS Radio, Audacy, NBC Sports, and FOX Sports as a contributor before running the Notre Dame wire site for USA TODAY.