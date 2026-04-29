The saying is that "April showers bring May flowers" but at Notre Dame, they're hoping it brings something else.



The next "franchise quarterback" of the Fighting Irish.

Wonderful "Champ" Monds IV, a four-star quarterback recruit from South Florida, is set to announce his college decision on Friday during the Pat McAfee Show. He'll choose between Notre Dame, Florida State, and Ohio State.

NEWS: Four-Star QB Wonderful “Champ” Monds IV will announce his Commitment live on The Pat McAfee show on May 1st, his agent @ShawnODare tells @Rivals⁰

He’ll choose between Florida State, Notre Dame, and Ohio Statehttps://t.co/xSJjXhQu71 pic.twitter.com/SKw6oa7dri — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 29, 2026

Who is Wonder Monds?

Monds is a 6-2, 219-pound quarterback with some of the best upside of any player in the 2027 recruiting cycle. Originally in the 2028 cycle, Monds announced this past December 31 that he was reclassifying to be a part of the 2027 cycle.

As a result, his national position ranking went from being the top quarterback in the country in 2028, to somewhere in the high-teens in 2027. That's understandable considering he's a year younger than everyone else he's being compared to, and speaks to having sky-high potential.

What Would Monds signing mean for Notre Dame?

Notre Dame has the chance to hit a grand slam in quarterback recruiting with Monds. It had already secured what it thought would be its 2027 quarterback recruit in Teddy Jarrard of Georgia, but like Monds, Jarrard decided to reclassify and is a part of Notre Dame's 2026 class - he'll join the team this fall.

Despite getting in relatively late regarding Monds, Notre Dame being able to secure a talent like his would speak to how differently Fighting Irish quarterbacks are viewed these days. CJ Carr will enter 2026 as a Heisman Trophy favorite, and the fact Monds, a truly elite quarterback recruit could choose Notre Dame, speaks to how highly its viewed.

Notre Dame is starting to stack big-time quarterback recruits and Monds would certainly add to that, and allow Marcus Freeman and his staff to spend more time completing the rest of the 2027 recruiting class, and turning its quarterback recruiting focus to future years.



CJ Carr, Teddy Jarrard, and Wonder Monds in succession would have the potential to be one of the best quarterback runs of any team nationally in the next few years.

Will Monds Sign With Notre Dame?

All signs point to Notre Dame pulling this off and landing a commitment from Monds. If it does, it'll give validation as to how Notre Dame football is viewed nationally compared to how it was just a few short years ago.



Yes, Notre Dame has long been able to go wherever it wants and pull highly touted offensive linemen and usually tight ends from there, but to do so on late notice with a big-time quarterback?

That would hit different in a very good way.