Jeremiyah Love's Record-Setting Run in College Football Playoff Sparks Social Media Frenzy
Jeremiyah Love put Notre Dame up 7-0 early against Indiana and social media was quick to celebrate his record run
In this story:
Notre Dame's defense started Friday night's game against Indiana with a big three-and-out but quickly saw Riley Leonard intercepted despite starting in great field position.
Xavier Watts put an end to Indiana's opening drive by interepting the Hoosiers at the Notre Dame two-yard line, and the Irish were backed up to their own goaline.
Well, at least for one play.
Star running back Jeremiyah Love took the first down handoff 98-yards and in turn, set a College Football Playoff record for the longest play from scrimmage. It also tied the Notre Dame record for longest run in program history.
As you could probably imagine, social media erupted following the dash.
Jeremiyah Love = Bad Man
Jeremiyah Love's 2025 Heisman Campaign Starts Now
Jeremiyah Love: Best Running Back in College Football?
Jeremiyah Love 2026 NFL Draft Stock Rising
Several Records on Jeremiyah Love Run
Jeremiyah Love Puts Everyone Else in Slow Motion
Texas A&M Swung Big and Missed on Love
Jeremiyah Love's Easy Winning Bet
Jeremiyah Love: Catch Him if You Can
Jeremiyah Love = Special
Jeremiyah Love: Good Player to Have
