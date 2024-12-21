Irish Breakdown

Jeremiyah Love's Record-Setting Run in College Football Playoff Sparks Social Media Frenzy

Jeremiyah Love put Notre Dame up 7-0 early against Indiana and social media was quick to celebrate his record run

Nick Shepkowski

Dec 20, 2024; Notre Dame, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) runs against Indiana Hoosiers defensive back D'Angelo Ponds (5) and defensive back Jamari Sharpe (22) during the first quarter at Notre Dame Stadium.
Dec 20, 2024; Notre Dame, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) runs against Indiana Hoosiers defensive back D'Angelo Ponds (5) and defensive back Jamari Sharpe (22) during the first quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images
Notre Dame's defense started Friday night's game against Indiana with a big three-and-out but quickly saw Riley Leonard intercepted despite starting in great field position.

Xavier Watts put an end to Indiana's opening drive by interepting the Hoosiers at the Notre Dame two-yard line, and the Irish were backed up to their own goaline.

Well, at least for one play.

Star running back Jeremiyah Love took the first down handoff 98-yards and in turn, set a College Football Playoff record for the longest play from scrimmage. It also tied the Notre Dame record for longest run in program history.

As you could probably imagine, social media erupted following the dash. Below are some of the best tweets reacting to Love's mad dash.

Jeremiyah Love = Bad Man

Jeremiyah Love's 2025 Heisman Campaign Starts Now

Jeremiyah Love: Best Running Back in College Football?

Jeremiyah Love 2026 NFL Draft Stock Rising

Several Records on Jeremiyah Love Run

Jeremiyah Love Puts Everyone Else in Slow Motion

Texas A&M Swung Big and Missed on Love

Jeremiyah Love's Easy Winning Bet

Jeremiyah Love: Catch Him if You Can

Jeremiyah Love = Special

Jeremiyah Love: Good Player to Have

