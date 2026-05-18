On Friday afternoon, Notre Dame football received the splendid news that elite defensive tackle David Folorunsho of Chicago (St. Patrick) had committed to the Fighting Irish.



There are recruiting commitments that you look back years later on and remember, and there is reason to believe this will be one of those for Marcus Freeman and his staff.

It's not that Notre Dame hasn't had major recruiting wins in recent years - it clearly has - but getting a commitment from the kind of player it did Friday, and getting it at a position that Notre Dame has left some to be desired at the last decade, is massive.

David Folorunsho as a Prospect

What Notre Dame landed on Friday is one of the top-rated defensive linemen in the entire country.



Folorunsho stars at St. Patrick in Chicago, where former Notre Dame great Tom Zbikowski is his head coach.

The moment 5-star DL David Folorunsho committed to Notre Dame☘️



Live with @josh_newberg on the Rivals YouTube Channel🤝 https://t.co/2TFHSNMpJ7 pic.twitter.com/GPPBp06s8o — Rivals (@Rivals) May 15, 2026

Rated as a four-star talent by both On3/Rivals and 247Sports, Folorunsho is ranked as the third-best defensive tackle in the entire 2027 class by both outlets.



From Andrew Ivins of 247Sports:



Explosive interior defender with the get-off, quickness and hands to be a difference-maker up front...Will need to keep improving his play-strength and mastering his craft, but projects as a potential impact player for a College Football Playoff hopeful with his range and energy.

David Folorunsho a Tent Pole Commitment for Notre Dame in 2027

It's not that Notre Dame has lacked high-ranking commitments in recent years, it's that the Fighting Irish haven't had a whole lot in the middle of the defensive line.



For me, I have to go back to that star-studded 2012 defensive line to remember guys in the middle that have the potential that Folorunsho does.



The three names that immediately come to mind for me in relative recent history (I'm 40 so take that for what it's worth) are the likes of Jerry Tillery, Stephon Tuitt, and Louis Nix.

BREAKING: Five-Star DL David Folorunsho has Committed to Notre Dame, he tells me for @Rivals⁰

The 6’4 285 DL chose the Fighting Irish over Miami, Georgia, and Texas Tech



He’s the No. 9 Recruit in the 2027 Rivals300



“Love thee Notre Dame☘️ #GoIrish”https://t.co/vmahwqDtDy pic.twitter.com/iBfhYD9E69 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 15, 2026

Tillery was all-world and one of the best players in college football in 2018, when he was vital in Notre Dame's 12-0 regular season and CFP berth.



Tuitt played both at end and in the middle during his time at Notre Dame and recorded 25 tackles for loss in three seasons wearing blue and gold. He then went on to an eight-year NFL career.



Nix was a monster on the 2012 team that could have been a top 15 pick in the NFL draft had he declared. He instead stayed in college and wound up battling knee injuries and was never quite the same, but make no mistake in understanding his value to the 2012 defense.

Tom Zbikowski on David Folorunsho's Commitment to Notre Dame

Whether its the traditional hotbed that Chicago has been historically (not quite as much lately as Freeman and company would probably like) for Notre Dame or the fact Tom Zbikowski is his high school head coach, the connections for Folorunsho to the Fighting Irish have been plentiful.



Zbikowski was asked about what his star defensive tackle brings to the program he once starred for, and offered the following:

“He doesn’t even know how good he can be. He can physically take over a game. He plays angry, and we haven’t seen someone like him at Notre Dame in a long time.”

Nick Shepkowski's Quick Takeaway

As difficult as we like to try and make football appear these days, it's still a relatively easy game to figure out.



Just like in chess, if you control the middle of the board (field), you're going to be in really good shape almost all of the time.

Notre Dame has been able to largely do that, but when the Ohio State's have popped up there hasn't been that one butt-kicking defensive tackle that just takes over. That's not a knock on anyone in particular, it's just stating that this is a position where Notre Dame can still grow at.

Folorunsho should end up being a massive piece to Notre Dame's defensive puzzle in years to come and make life that much easier for the rest of the Fighting Irish defense behind him.