Notre Dame and Indiana aren't considered football rivals seeing as the two have met just once in the last three-and-a-half decades, but that doesn't mean the two haven't been going head-to-head for more recruits in recent years.

Indiana's emergence as a college football power has the Hoosiers swimming in the deep end of the recruiting pool nationally, a place Notre Dame has gotten used to again under Marcus Freeman.

Now Notre Dame appears to be one of the frontrunners to flip a recent decommitment from the reigning national champions.

Four-Star Cornerback Mosanna Torbert Reopens Recruitment

Four-star recruit Mosanna Torbert of Cincinnati (Princeton), Ohio withdrew his commitment to Indiana this week. He had given his pledge to Curt Cignetti and the Hoosiers back on January 10, when Indiana was in the midst of its national championship run.

BREAKING: Four-Star CB Monsanna Torbert has Decommitted from Indiana, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 6’0 170 CB had been Committed to the Hoosiers since January



He’s ranked as a Top 70 Recruit (No. 10 CB) in the 2027 Rivals300https://t.co/ESqFiFi7Jy pic.twitter.com/03lFMtdSnk — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 18, 2026

Notre Dame now has itself positioned to be a potential winner for his talents.



The Fighting Irish are set to host Torbert between June 19 and 21, which will be the final visit he ends up taking - always a good thing when you look at Marcus Freeman's history.

However, tough competition remains for his talents as Ohio State and Michigan both will host Torbert for official visits as well.

Notre Dame's 2027 Cornerback Recruiting to Date

Notre Dame currently has four defensive backs committed in 2027, but would like to add more.

Xavier Hasan of Raleigh, North Carolina and Ace Alston of Cincinnati are both rated as four-star talents by the 247Sports composite, and both committed to Notre Dame back in December.

Zayden Gamble (Fort Lauderdale) and John Gay (Hollywood) are a pair of Florida safeties that Notre Dame was able to lock up commitments from in the last month.

If Notre Dame is unable to ultimately win for Torbert, an eye should be kept on Karnell "Greedy" James. The Longhorn State product has been committed to Texas since early December of 2025, but Notre Dame has been in hot pursuit in recent months.

Nick Shepkowski's Quick Thoughts

Notre Dame isn't at the level that it can simply walk into a recruit's home and essentially pick them to join the class. In the days of NIL, even the best programs won't be able to do that again, like Alabama was pretty much able to do under Nick Saban.

If I was a betting man, I'd put my money on Ohio State to ultimately land Torbert, but the fact Notre Dame even has a seat at the table tells us something.

When Notre Dame identifies a player as a fit and a real want, it feels incredibly rare these days that it doesn't get a serious look.



That alone tells you more about the state of the Notre Dame football program and how its viewed nationally under Freeman.