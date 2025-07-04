Irish Breakdown

Recruiting Prediction: Will Notre Dame Beat Out Texas to Land Kaydon Finley?

Four-star receiver Kaydon Finley is set to announce his decision on July 4.

Mason Plummer

Jan 20, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman reacts against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second half in the CFP National Championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Jan 20, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman reacts against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second half in the CFP National Championship college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Notre Dame has been killing it on the recruiting trail in the 2026 cycle, boosting itself all the way to the No. 3-ranked class in the country according to 247Sports. With recent additions such as five-star defensive back Joey O'Brien and five-star tight end Ian Premer, the Fighting Irish are looking for their next addition to the 2026 class and may have found it with WR Kaydon Finley.

Finley, a 6-0, 200-pound receiver from Aledo, Texas, has been the top target on Notre Dame's receiver board for months. His playmaking ability and crisp route running intrigued the Irish staff early on, and the full-court press has been on Finley ever since.

Down the stretch, it has appeared to become a battle of Notre Dame and the in-state Texas Longhorns for Finley's pledge. His decision is set for roughly 6:00 p.m. E.T. Friday.

Despite Finley's father, Jermichael Finley, playing college ball at Texas before the NFL, expect Notre Dame to land the commitment of Kaydon Finley. While the talented receiver thinks highly of the Longhorns, it seemed after his most recent visit to Notre Dame, that the Irish staff set themselves apart and became the clear No.1 choice for Finley ahead of his July 4 commitment date.

If all goes according to plan and Notre Dame lands Finley, he will become the third receiver in the 2026 class (Bubba Frazier, Dylan Faison), with more receivers expected to join the fold very soon.

Top targets Devin Fitzgerald and Brayden Robinson are making their commitments on July 5 and 6, respectively, in what is shaping up to be a three-receiver in three-day haul for the Fighting Irish.

Finley is the clear star of the bunch, ranked as the No.110 overall player on the 247Sports Composite and the No.14 wide receiver nationally.

feed

Published
Mason Plummer
MASON PLUMMER

Covered Notre Dame football recruiting since 2017 for Irish Breakdown, Blue & Gold Illustrated and Notre Dame On SI. Covering Notre Dame professionally got me my start in journalism, which led me to getting my degrees in Journalism and Communications from Ball State University in 2021. Featured on Bleacher Report, NBC Sports, Rivals, On3 and more. Have missed multiple weddings and graduation parties for Notre Dame games.

Home/Football