Recruiting Prediction: Will Notre Dame Beat Out Texas to Land Kaydon Finley?
Notre Dame has been killing it on the recruiting trail in the 2026 cycle, boosting itself all the way to the No. 3-ranked class in the country according to 247Sports. With recent additions such as five-star defensive back Joey O'Brien and five-star tight end Ian Premer, the Fighting Irish are looking for their next addition to the 2026 class and may have found it with WR Kaydon Finley.
Finley, a 6-0, 200-pound receiver from Aledo, Texas, has been the top target on Notre Dame's receiver board for months. His playmaking ability and crisp route running intrigued the Irish staff early on, and the full-court press has been on Finley ever since.
Down the stretch, it has appeared to become a battle of Notre Dame and the in-state Texas Longhorns for Finley's pledge. His decision is set for roughly 6:00 p.m. E.T. Friday.
Despite Finley's father, Jermichael Finley, playing college ball at Texas before the NFL, expect Notre Dame to land the commitment of Kaydon Finley. While the talented receiver thinks highly of the Longhorns, it seemed after his most recent visit to Notre Dame, that the Irish staff set themselves apart and became the clear No.1 choice for Finley ahead of his July 4 commitment date.
If all goes according to plan and Notre Dame lands Finley, he will become the third receiver in the 2026 class (Bubba Frazier, Dylan Faison), with more receivers expected to join the fold very soon.
Top targets Devin Fitzgerald and Brayden Robinson are making their commitments on July 5 and 6, respectively, in what is shaping up to be a three-receiver in three-day haul for the Fighting Irish.
Finley is the clear star of the bunch, ranked as the No.110 overall player on the 247Sports Composite and the No.14 wide receiver nationally.