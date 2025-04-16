Lane Kiffin Roasts Brian Kelly in Hilarious Moment on Theo Von’s Podcast
It wasn't long after Brian Kelly left Notre Dame for LSU that a different Kelly showed up. Understandably so, as the transition from Notre Dame to Baton Rouge is about as extreme as one can be, but it was certainly still eyebrow raising.
First it was a sudden change of accent for a Boston native that drew attention, specifically when Kelly discussed his fah-muh-lee at an LSU basketball game.
Soon after Kelly put his dancing skills on display, appearing in different recruits' social media posts during their visits to LSU. A quick reminder:
Walker Howard lasted one season under Kelly at LSU before transferring to Ole Miss where he spent the last two seasons. He's now enrolled at Lafayette.
Lewis recorded that video on an official visit to LSU and committed to Alabama shortly after.
Lane Kiffin coached against Brian Kelly from 2010 to 2012 while the two were at Notre Dame and USC with Kelly taking a 2-1 edge. Kiffin had been at Ole Miss for two seasons when Kelly arrived at LSU following the 2021 regular season and immediately had some fun at Kelly's expense.
Lane Kiffin Roasts Kelly Again on Theo Von Podcast
Theo Von has one of the most popular podcasts in the country and is known for making his guests incredibly comfortable and getting them to open up extremely well. Kiffin joined Von on a recent episode and what do you know, Kelly's dance moves again came up. Check it out below:
I would be curious to hear more from Kiffin about coaching in different places. Notre Dame to LSU is certainly an extreme, but I would be curious to hear some of the biggest differences he had from his time at USC to the near decade he's spent as a coach in the SEC.
Marcus Freeman is another example. After last year's run to the national championship game its clear that he's an outstanding head coach. But would he have the same success if he was coaching a team in a different part of the country? Reminder, I'm asking, not telling.
And before you go, enjoy Brian Kelly dancing like only he could after Notre Dame won at Michigan State back in 2017.