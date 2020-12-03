Notre Dame Legend Lou Holtz Awarded Presidential Medal Of Freedom

Notre Dame hall of fame head coach Lou Holtz was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom

Former Notre Dame head coach Lou Holtz was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Donald Trump.

According to the White House website, this honor is "awarded by the President of the United States to individuals who have made exceptional contributions to the security or national interests of America, to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavors."

It was announced back in early September that Holtz would receive this honor, and today it became official.

Holtz coached Notre Dame from 1986 to 1996, compiling a record of 100-30-2 during his tenure in South Bend. Holtz led the Fighting Irish to their last national championship, which came back in 1988.

The West Virginia native was a head coach for a total of 33 seasons, with stops at William & Mary, NC State, Arkansas, Minnesota and South Carolina. During his career, Holtz led his teams to a 249-132-7 record.

Since his coaching career ended, Holtz and his late wife, Beth, has been involved in a number of different impactful charities, including Holtz's Heroes (formerly Lou's Lads), the Lou Holtz Charitable Foundation, No One Dies Alone and the Holtz Family Foundation.

