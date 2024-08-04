Marcus Freeman's Big 2024 Season: Is He Ready to Be an Elite Head Coach?
In the world of football, everyone likes new.
New is fun.
New is exciting.
New is fresh.
But eventually, newness wears off. And at that point, there must be substance. A solid foundation on which to operate based on rock-solid processes and reliable methods of operation that yield high-end consistent results.
The first two seasons under Marcus Freeman at Notre Dame were full of fun and intrigue. Everything was new. There was a great deal of understanding that the Freeman era was in its infancy and that it'd take time for him to settle in. The roster needed an overhauling as did the coaching staff and recruiting operation. These things have all happened. And now Freeman is about to enter his third year at the helm and things feel very different.
For as much as the fan base and Notre Dame dignitaries enjoy and embrace Freeman's personality and the way he carries himself, on-field results are expected to improve. The leeway for the "new guy" feels to be lessening by the day and expectations are rising.
Marcus Freeman needs to keep improving in 2024 in many different areas to continue being in the good graces of all with Irish interests.
Marcus Freeman's In Game Coaching
Recent wide receiver recruiting struggles aside, Freeman is still known as a terrific and energetic recruiter. He's the kind of recruiting head coach Notre Dame has been desperate for. It's now time that he evolves as an in-game coach.
There is no more leeway for Marshall-type losses, ten men on the field mistakes at any point, let alone the biggest of the season, or clock management mishandles. These must all be "learning curve" mistakes that are things of the past. Freeman was hired with no body of work as a head man and he must prove he's capable of being this kind of leader where it matters most, on the field.
Notre Dame has to fix the road game struggles
Through two years of the Freeman era, Notre Dame has played much better at home than it has on the road.
Going on the road isn't meant to be easy, but it shouldn't always be that hard for an elite program. This issue must be resolved and done so quickly given that the first game of the year will be an intense trip to Texas A&M.
Whether it be in-week messaging, physical preparations or even adjustments needed to the travel schedule, Marcus must figure out how to have his team better prepared for fast starts in hostile road environments.
It's Marcus Freeman's team now
Marcus Freeman is known for his terrific, polished, approachable, genuine demeanor and delivery. He is the perfect Notre Dame steward in so many ways when it comes to public communication and message delivery on behalf of Notre Dame's value system.
That being said, it feels at times like he's still struggling to find his comfort zone when it comes to his in-game demeanor. Does he want to be stoic and calm or fiery and fierce?
Perhaps a blend of both?
Now this is his team and his program. This is the time he should find the proper levels that he is comfortable with and work in terms of his delivery to his team.
Marcus Freeman Contract Extension?
Marcus Freeman is entering year three on a six-year deal with Notre Dame. There are indications that both he and the Irish are interested in discussing an extension to that deal depending on how the 2024 season goes.
All of these considerations make 2024 the most pressure-packed one for Freeman yet.
The on-field expectations are above and beyond what they were in his first two years, and justifiably so. It's time for Freeman to show he can be every bit the head coach as he is a Grade A steward for the university.
Basically, it's this easy for Marcus Freeman. Win at least ten games, go to the College Football Playoff, and everything will be fine.
