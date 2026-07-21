College football season might not officially be underway yet, but we're creeping closer with media days for various conferences taking place in recent weeks.



Notre Dame did its equivalent of it last week, as Marcus Freeman and a handful of players were paraded around New York for appearances on several different media outlets.



Not a ton came from the appearances, not that anything major was supposed to, but if nothing else it marked a point of the summer that screams just how close we are to college football officially being back.



As the season quickly approaches and Notre Dame is almost assuredly going to be a preseason top-five team, here are five questions for Marcus Freeman as fall camp approaches.

Where is CJ Carr at Compared to His Hype Entering the Season?

Nov 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback CJ Carr (13) calls an audible at the line of scrimmage against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If you pick up just about any preseason publication this summer, you'll find CJ Carr listed at or near the very top of the Heisman Trophy candidate list. Carr had a tremendous first season as the starter last year, but was far from perfect.



I'd love to know Freeman's true thoughts on where Carr is entering the year.



We know Carr has leadership qualities about him that are almost impossible to teach, but how sure is Freeman that his starting quarterback is going to take that next step?



That answer tells as much about Notre Dame's chances at winning it all as anything this fall.

What is Notre Dame's Plan of Attack at Running Back?

Let's be real, even the best programs in college football don't simply just replace the likes of Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price in the backfield. There is going to be a step back there, even if the offensive line ends up being better.

What are real expectations for Aneyas Williams as the likely lead back?



Is Nolan James Jr. simply the grindy short yardage guy or is there more of a Price-like role coming for him?



And what about Kedren Young? Is the potential most talented back on the roster being slept on?

Notre Dame's Offensive Look vs. Years Past

It feels like we've heard every summer since 2023 how much Notre Dame's wide receivers are going to be improved.



This summer has been no different, especailly following what Notre Dame did in the transfer portal at the position, and with Carr back at quarterback.

The question is: does it change how Mike Denbrock manages the offense?



Marcus Freeman has made clear in his words and in the program's recruiting that it's always going to try and own the line of scrimmage and control the run game on both sides, but how much will the emphasis on the pass grow based on changes from last year's roster?

Overall Injury Updates: Kyngstonn Viliama-Asa and Joey O'Brien Specifically

When healthy, there is an argument that Kyngstonn Viliama-Asa is as talented of linebacker as there is in the entire country. However, he tore his ACL in the drubbing of Syracuse last November.



Where is he at in terms of his rehabilitation and when is he expected to be back near 100-percent?

And five-star freshman Joey O'Brien is the type of player that could just be too good not to get on the field early on. However, he broke his leg in the spring game, and although the longterm outlook is solid, what do things look like for him as fall camp approaches?

What is Notre Dame's Most Underhyped Strength Entering the Year?

Almost always, there is a group or unit on a team that the coaching staff is generally higher on than the outisde world (there is also usually one that they don't see as highly as others). I'd love to know what Marcus Freeman thinks is being slept on regarding Notre Dame entering the 2026 season.

Nov 22, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Leonard Moore (15) returns an interception for a touchdown against the Syracuse Orange during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It feels weird to say, but because of the hype surrounding CJ Carr and the likely improved passing game, I feel like the defense as a whole is being slept on a bit. That feels a bit ridiculous to say, seeing as it returns a ton from a team that allowed more than 20 points just once over the final nine games last season, but it doesn't feel like its getting anyhwere near the hype of Carr or the offense.