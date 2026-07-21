Notre Dame is preparing for a 2026 season that comes with as much hype as any for the Fighting Irish in the last 20 years, and perhaps longer.



The Fighting Irish defense is a large reason for the optimism, as it returns a slew of talent from a unit that allowed more than 20 points just once over the final nine games last season.



Drayk Bowen is one of the most valuable pieces on that defense, as the senior linebacker is getting set to enter what will likely be his second season as a Notre Dame captain.



Thanks to Q-Collar, I was able to spend a few minutes with Bowen recently.

Notre Dame Connections Stressed Across Football Program

"My first conversation about Q-Collar was with the team doctor and my next was with (former Notre Dame, current Kansas City Chiefs linebacker) Drue Tranquill," said Bowen.



"My third was then with (another former Notre Dame and current Atlanta Falcons linebacker) JD Bertrand, who learned about it from (Pro Football Hall of Famer) Luke Kuechley."

While the Notre Dame connection played a major role in Bowen getting on board with Q-Collar, it also plays a vital role in the entire Fighting Irish football program.

Notre Dame linebacker Drayk Bowen (34) lines up during the first half of a NCAA football game against Purdue at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in South Bend. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"It's very connected," said Bowen of the Notre Dame football fraternity, "We tried as players the past few years to do and stay connected with those that came before you."



"Then build relationships with those that come after you - having those connections certainly makes ND different."

Drayk Bowen on Notre Dame and Marcus Freeman's Culture

The college sports world has been flipped on its head in recent years with the transfer portal running rampant, but Notre Dame has seemingly done as well as nearly anyone as elevating its football program by using it.



How does that happen when a little more than a handful of veterans transfer in each year?

"Coaches do a great job of finding transfers that are going to not only help the team but actually be part of the team," added Bowen, "then you have buy-in."

That of course, stems from head coach Marcus Freeman, a man who has been vital for Bowen, even before the 2022 high school Butkus Award winner enrolled at Notre Dame.



"When you're getting recruited by him, he actually gets to know you," said Bowen. "Then he's in it with you. He's going to make sure he understands everything going on on offense and defense, and he's going to watch the film with you."

Sep 20, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman celebrates against the Purdue Boilermakers during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"He's doing everything he can to make this the best program in the country and you see how he goes about his business, you can't help but be bought-in."

Drayk Bowen on Q-Collar

Bowen is the kind of player who could be plugged into the 1980s, and he'd fit in just fine.



Even though he would look the part wearing a giant neck roll that was common among linebackers at the time, he probably wouldn't, thanks to some discussions with a couple of former Notre Dame football standouts; he sports the Q-Collar on gameday.

"It's super light weight and you sort of don't feel it when you're playing," said Bowen of Q-Collar. "It moves with your neck when you're running around and you don't even notice it being there."

Nick Shepkowski's Quick Takeaway

It doesn't take long in talking to Bowen to figure out why he was voted a team captain last year, and most likely will be again this fall. He has the same buy-in that he mentioned multiple times during the interview, and is now in the seat of being a senior where he can offer help to younger players at his position, just like he saught from the likes of Bertrand, Jack Kiser, and others a few short years ago.

Bowen is key player as he's a leader on what should be among the nation's best defenses this fall, but he's also about as perfect example as you could ask for to be a leader on a program that is looking to contend for national championships on the regular for years to come.