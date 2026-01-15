Marcus Freeman Delivers Stabilizing Notre Dame State Of The Union Address

Notre Dame fans have not heard from head coach Marcus Freeman in person since the Stanford post-game coverage. A lot has happened since then, to say the least.



With the portal in full swing and Marcus Freeman having some things he wished to address, this was the perfect time for him to address the Irish nation regarding a wide variety of topics.

This press conference was important. It was stabilizing. It was reassuring. The Notre Dame media and fan base have a unique relationship with Marcus Freeman.



He's believable, approachable, respectable. When he speaks, it matters. In that regard, Freeman's presser, as basic as it may seem, was an important initial step towards Notre Dame's hopefully eventual 2026 CFP run.



Let's address some of the key takeaways from Freeman's public address.

Freeman On Notre Dame's CFP snub

While there are still questions about the CFP process and how it manifests, Marcus Freeman focused on Notre Dame when asked this question. The Irish started the season 0-2, and that is unacceptable, regardless of opponent or circumstances. Notre Dame must control its own destiny moving forward and leave nothing to opinion.

Freeman on the Pop-Tarts Bowl Optout

Marcus Freeman stands by the program's decision to opt out of a non-CFP bowl game. As he should. When you make a statement in the way Notre Dame did by opting out of this game, there is no going back on that decision. It must be stood by with conviction.

Freeman on NFL interest

Marcus Freeman will not be at Notre Dame forever. This job is uniquely taxing due to the nuances of the institution. This isn't a bad thing, it just is what it is.



Every Irish coach has felt this. Freeman reaffirmed his desire to be in South Bend during his presser without committing to be there for life, which is more than fair.



The reality of the situation is that Notre Dame has one of the most sought-after coaches in America. The NFL narrative will be a year-to-year issue, and Irish fans are going to have to get more comfortable being uncomfortable in this regard.

In spite of interest from several NFL teams, Marcus Freeman still is expected to remain at Notre Dame for the 2026 season, per sources. pic.twitter.com/6yaJXtapxD — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 13, 2026

Freeman on Notre Dame's portal operation

It's very clear from the Irish's portal actions and Marcus Freeman's statements that Notre Dame is running a high-level, modern program. Notre Dame can and is willing to compete for top-end talent financially and has begun to adjust the dynamic between the football program and the academic wing of the school to allow for more flexibility for undergraduate players. This is real, modern progress.



Overall, for as uncertain as the last month has felt for many of the Irish faithful, Notre Dame is in a fantastic position for the 2026 season, and spring football can't arrive soon enough!