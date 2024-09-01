Irish Breakdown

Marcus Freeman's Epic Entrance to Field for Notre Dame-Texas A&M

When a head football coach is described as a tone setter, this is the video that will be shown

Nick Shepkowski

Aug 31, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman reacts in the fourth quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field.
Aug 31, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman reacts in the fourth quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. / Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
For years Notre Dame football fans have been given the company line about "business trips" and all too often those trips ended in heartbreak or embarrassment.

Saturday night at Texas A&M was different on all accounts. Not just in Notre Dame's performance in as hostile of environment as you'll find, but all the way down to the way it took the field.

Marcus Freeman stepped out of the tunnel to guide the Notre Dame football team onto the field and if it wasn't for his different wardrobe, you'd have thought he was back at Ohio State getting ready to lead the Buckeyes into battle.

Head down and blinders on?

Business trip feel?

Forget that.

Freeman showed a coach that was the most jacked up of anyone in blue or gold. Check out the video below.

This doesn't work if you do it every week.

It works when a head coach saves it for the right time and when a coach, most importantly, is SINCERE about it.

Freeman says he can't worry about being someone else but instead has to be himself in order to have success as Notre Dame's head coach.

From the way things went and how Notre Dame reacted in a hostile environment, it's clear this team would walk through the gates of hell for the real Marcus Freeman.

