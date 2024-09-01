Social Media Reacts to Notre Dame's Stunning Season Opener Win at Texas A&M
Notre Dame has a long history of scheduling difficult competition right out of the gate.
Ohio State, Florida State, Louisville, Michigan, and Texas (twice) since 2015 alone are just some examples.
That was again the case Saturday night as Notre Dame went on the road to take on No. 20 Texas A&M.
The vast majority of the national media picked Texas A&M to win and as we see as we check out some of the best social media reaction from the game, Notre Dame fans were quick to remind those who picked against the Irish.
Former College Gameday Staffer Impressed
There are 11 games left to play this regular season but David Pollack certainly speaks for a lot of people. Notre Dame isn't just thinking playoff though, it's thinking of making some noise upon getting there.
Notre Dame Better Conditioned Than Texas A&M
Based on how the final six minutes went this is impossible to argue against and is something we talked about shortly after the game went final.
Notre Dame Hype Train - Here We Come
The thing about scheduling openers like Notre Dame does - when you win the hype hits at about 200 miles-per-hour. Saturday morning national pundits couldn't wait to tell you why the Irish would lose. By daybreak Sunday the same ones will tell you that Notre Dame is the most dangerous it has been in a very long time.
Notre Dame Out-Athletes Texas A&M
It certainly doesn't happen very often but in terms of solely the state of Texas - what about 2015 against the Longhorns when Notre Dame did whatever it wanted? To Fortuna's point, that's almost a decade ago at this point.
Former USC Heisman Quarterback in on Notre Dame
To answer Matt's question - a five assuming Notre Dame just beats the teams it should in 2024 (which is all of them).
Brady Quinn is Thinking BIG for Notre Dame in 2024
The Notre Dame defense was so good Saturday night that it coordinator Al Golden should get another raise - even if he just got one this past off-season.
A Very Sweet Alma Mater
Humming the Notre Dame alma mater after getting the biggest road win in a dozen years certainly brings out the feels for the Fighting Irish faithful.
Notre Dame Locker Room Celebration
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman celebrated in the locker room like he does after every Fighting Irish victory.
Here come the Irish, indeed!
Calling out College Gameday
Don't think for a second that went unnoticed by Notre Dame fans...
Shane Gillis Sighting
A couple of dawgs in the Notre Dame locker room enjoying the win
Huge Win for Notre Dame
Notre Dame's biggest road win in 12 years came with a whole lot of new. Plenty of good things to come in 2024 for the Irish!
