Notre Dame-Texas A&M: How A 90-Degree Night Felt More Like '88
It's just one game, but Saturday night's opener was very similar to a Notre Dame season opening win against Michigan.
In 1988.
That year Notre Dame walked into an opening night showdown against Michigan, bringing in an offensive line that had made just six career starts as linemen between them.
Walk-on kicker Reggie Ho became a Notre Dame legend that night, hitting on four field goals in a 19-17 Fighting Irish victory over No. 9 Michigan.
That night the offense struggled for the majority of the night but the defense was stout and propelled Notre Dame to its first of 12 victories against zero defeats.
Sound familiar yet?
Notre Dame's offensive line brought in a combined six career starts Saturday at Texas A&M.
The offense struggled for the majority of the night before putting together the drive of the year (I know, it's only Week 1) towards the end of regulation.
And some little kicker (OK, not as little as Reggie Ho) named Mitch Jeter delivered on the big stage.
Marcus Freeman has had parts about him that remind me of Lou Holtz for some time. Freeman did multiple things that made me think of the national champion head coach on Saturday night, though.
From the way he brought his team onto the field, how he had them prepare to celebrate before kickoff, and how he was happy to celebrate afterwards, it felt a ton like Lou.
1988 had other challenges after Michigan, none bigger than No. 1 Miami in mid-October. 2024 doesn't have that but does have a Florida State team coming to South Bend in early November who went 13-0 last regular season.
1988 had a trip to USC to end the regular season like this one will.
Obviously the 12-team College Football Playoff was hardly even part of anyone's imagination in 1988.
But back to the opener.
About the only difference was that the opener against Michigan was at the friendly confines of Notre Dame Stadium and Saturday's win came at Texas A&M.
Pregame temperatures at Kyle Field were listed at 90-degrees Saturday, but it sure as heck felt a lot more like '88.
Notre Dame Beats Texas A&M: Postgame Coverage
Instant Takeaways from Notre Dame's biggest road win in a dozen years
How Marcus Freeman channeled Lou Holtz in preparing Notre Dame for Texas A&M showdown
College Football Playoff projections following Notre Dame's massive win at Texas A&M
Notre Dame's Superior Conditioning Was Key in Beating Texas A&M