While the AFCA Coaches Poll came out Tuesday and on Monday, Notre Dame announced it is getting USC back on the schedule starting in 2030, actual football was on the docket for Tuesday afternoon in South Bend.



Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman is entering his fifth year in the role and expectations couldn't be higher. The Fighting Irish will start the year in the top-five and appear built to make a serious run at their first national championship since 1988.



Notre Dame will enter fall camp with a few players still on the mend from previous injuries, however. Here's the latest on Notre Dame's injury report as the opening of fall camp nears.

Notre Dame Players on Modified Activity Plan for Fall Camp

5️⃣ in the preseason US LBM Coaches Poll#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/VgpORRRrdH — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) August 4, 2026

Freeman stated that a handful of players are on a modified activity plan for camp, with the goal being that they'll be fully available for the season opener against Wisconsin on September 6.



Those players are as follows:

Elijah Burress - WR: Right Hamstring Strain

Ashton Craig - OL: Left Knee ACL Surgery

Quincy Porter - WR: Left Knee Patella Surgery

Nick Reddish - S: Right Shoulder Labrum Surgery

Brayden Robinson - WR: Right Knee ACL Surgery

Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa - LB: Left Knee ACL Surgery

The biggest names here are Craig, Porter, and Viliamu-Asa.



Craig is expected to be an important part of what should be one of the best offensive lines in the country, but he has battled injuries for a bit now.



Porter is part of the reason there is so much excitement in about the potential of the wide receiver group, and at his best, there might not be a better linebacker in college football than Viliamu-Asa.

The good news for Notre Dame regarding these injuries is that there isn't a Miami, Texas A&M slate to start 2026 - instead Wisconsin and Rice await the first two games.

I hate the mentality of "just survive the first six games" because I don't feel like that creates an atmosphere of growth and development, but Notre Dame does certainly have a gift in what should be a breeze into the regular season.

Notre Dame Players Out for Fall Camp

As expected, another handful of players are fully out for fall camp. Those are:

Christopher Burgess, Jr. - DL: Left Tibia Stress Fracture

Tiki Hola - DL: Right Knee ACL Surgery

Charles Jagusah - OL: Left Humerous Fracture Surgery

Parker Jones - OL: Right Shoulder Pectoral Strain

Ko'o Kia - LB: Left Shoulder Labrum Surgery

The Jagusah news is not surprising as there is wonder if he'll ever play football again at Notre Dame. There is certainly hope, but not guarantee for that to occur.

Going in, this was largely known regarding Notre Dame's injury front. The key will be keeping additional names off these lists as the opener approaches, something that largely hasn't been the case in recent years.