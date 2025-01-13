Marcus Freeman & Notre Dame Seek Ultimate Redemption vs Ohio State
A story so good, it almost writes itself
From the Northern Illinois loss that caused nearly everyone, including Notre Dame-leaning folks, to count the Irish out of CFP contention, to the 13-game winning streak that followed, including three playoff games, the Irish find themselves in the championship game.
It's been a crazy road to get here.
This isn't just any matchup, this is Marcus Freeman against his alma mater, Ohio State, a program that has caught fire since its loss to Michigan and that has been the most impressive team in the playoff. Almost everyone will be predicting a Buckeye victory, and maybe that's exactly what the Irish, who've been counted out most of the season, would prefer.
The latest chapter in a complicated storyline
Not that long ago, Marcus Freeman was an All-Big Ten linebacker playing for Ohio State. Once he took over as Notre Dame's head man, his Irish teams have fallen to Ohio State twice.
Once in Freeman's first game as a head coach in the Horseshoe and with a QB making his first career start, and the second being 2023's instant classic in South Bend where the Irish lined up 10 men on defense on the goal line twice, leading to a heartbreaking loss.
This game between Notre Dame and Ohio State is Freeman's chance at ultimate redemption against the Buckeyes with a title hanging in the balance. The odds will surely favor the Buckeyes, a healthier team that spared no expense to build the most talented roster in the country this year.
But as we've seen from the Irish this postseason, what though the odds be great or small, old Notre Dame so far, has won over all.
