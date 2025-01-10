Notre Dame is a Team of Destiny: Irish Advance to CFP National Championship
This Notre Dame team simply refuses to lose
What though the odds be great or small, old Notre Dame will win over all. Truer words have never been written or sung in this case. Despite a rough first half, more injury problems, giving up two turnovers, and getting ran on too much, the Irish defeated Penn State and are headed to the title tilt.
This team is special. This team is different. And so is its leader. Marcus Freeman has taken his lumps. Paid his dues in the public eye through some unfortunate situations.
And through it all, he held his head high and humbly and just kept working. Now, that work is paying off as Freeman has his team in championship position.
2024 Notre Dame is trying to make up for 30 years of frustration
This Notre Dame team has won more major bowl games in the last week and a half than the program has had in 30 years. Think about that and let it sink in. Regardless of what happens in the title game, 2024 Notre Dame is a team for the Irish history books.
What an impressive and improbable run.
Regardless of who Notre Dame faces in the title game, it's hard to pick against this team now. They just keep finding ways to win. This was a night that all of Notre Dame nation deserved. This fan base has stayed loyal through some very lean times; now, it seems, the echoes have been awoken.
