A glance at the college football scoreboard this past weekend shows a Notre Dame team that romped Boston College 41-7 and an SMU squad that was destroyed at home against Wake Forest, 49-7.



Notre Dame welcomes SMU to South Bend to close out the home portion of the regular season on Saturday, and despite this past weekend's outcomes, Marcus Freeman sees a dangerous Mustangs squad ahead for the Fighting Irish.

Marcus Freeman Discusses SMU Ahead of Notre Dame Senior Day

Freeman met the media on Notre Dame's campus for his regular Monday availability, and despite Saturday's results, isn't letting the guard down against an SMU team that had hoped this game would have playoff implications.



"They're (SMU) very similiar to Boston College in that they play really well in November," Freeman said. "They're 15-3 in November (under head coach Rhett Lashlee)."

Freeman added that SMU is still a 7-3 football team, and that it took pure football oddities to make happen what happened in its 49-7 loss to Wake Forest.



"I believe in my heart that Wake Forest was an outleir," said Freeman. "One of the craziest first halves of football that I've seen - everything that could go wrong for SMU did."

"Turnovers, turnovers on downs, special teams fumbles, there were a lot of things to happen in that first half to make it 42-0," said Freeman. "It just seemed like one of those days when you watch film, but it's not the team they are."

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Marcus Freeman on SMU's Offense and Coach Lashlee

"On offense, Coach Lashlee is the OC, and he's been a very respected playcaller...you'll see 11 and 12 personnel, and it'll be the fastest tempo we see all year," said Freeman. "They create explosive plays and throw the ball all over the place, are top 10 in completion percentage and don't have many three-and-outs."



"Kevin Jennings is a true quarterback," said Freeman. "He has escapability and can run and those kinds of things, but he is a quarterback, not termed a dual threat and can just do things; he can play quarterback."



"He's the real deal."

Nick Shepkowski's Quick Thoughts

I'm curious to see what SMU's tempo is able to do against Notre Dame's defense for a few reasons.



First, can it have enough success and get on the ball quick enough to tire out Notre Dame's elite defensive front? While Notre Dame's entire defense is outstanding, it starts up front and like Freeman said, the unit has been challenged the way SMU will challenge it Saturday night.

I'm also curious what kind of pressure Notre Dame can get on Jennings. He's one of the most experienced quarterbacks in all of college football, but under pressure will still make brutal mistakes.



Two years ago in the CFP against Penn State he threw three first half interceptions and the game was over by halftime, as SMU trailed 28-0.



This past week against Wake Forest he took some brutal sacks and had another interception in the blowout loss.

Can Notre Dame create chaos and get SMU out of its rhthym early? If so, then it has a chance to have this game put on ice before the 1812 Overture plays ahead of the fourth quarter.