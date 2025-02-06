Marcus Freeman’s Huge Notre Dame Decision Looms This Spring
Notre Dame 2025 Quarterback Situation
With no big money transfer in play, Freeman has more options
For the last two seasons, Notre Dame spent big-time money to bring in one-and-done transfer quarterbacks.
First, in 2023 that player was Sam Hartman. In 2024 that man was Riley Leonard. Regardless of what was said heading into spring and fall practice sessions about the QB competition, the writing was on the wall that these two would start.
These players wouldn't sign with Notre Dame for big money in their last year of eligibility to not play.
2025 will be very different. The Irish did not opt for a portal QB and will stay in-house to determine who the next starting signal caller will be. Between Steve Angeli, Kenny Minchey, and CJ Carr, there are plenty of options to choose from. The question then becomes what will the process of landing on a starting QB look like?
Marcus Freeman will address this situation as spring practice begins
Marcus Freeman has a decision to make.
Does he start the Spring practice session by announcing at his initial press conference that the QB job is a true and open competition? Or does he announce that due to having more experience Steve Angeli will enter practice with the edge as the default number one QB?
This decision may not seem like a big one, but it could be. The difference between Angeli getting almost all reps with the number one units rather than a more equal division of these snaps between all three players will matter a great deal in how each of these players performs and is perceived.
Freeman must also consider the possibility that a player who doesn't feel they are getting a fair shot at the job may enter the spring portal and leave South Bend.
How Freeman decides to structure this situation from the beginning of spring is a big decision and one Marcus must get right with Miami staring the Irish in the face to kick off the season.
