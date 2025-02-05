Notre Dame's 2025 Schedule: Get Through The First Half
Notre Dame's 2025 slate features familiar helmets & some new challenges
Notre Dame's full 2025 schedule has been officially released and there are some really interesting twists and turns to discuss. Notre Dame is no stranger to the spotlight and the 2025 campaign will showcase this as the Irish will open the season visiting Miami. After a week off Notre Dame will host Texas A&M. This start is a tough start to the season for the "Notre Dame doesn't play anybody" crowd.
After this critical two-game stretch the Irish will host Purdue and then venture to SEC territory to face Arkansas before hosting Boise State, NC State, and the Trojans to round out the month of October.
After an off-week, Notre Dame will then travel to Boston College, return home to host Navy, take a trip to Pittsburgh with Senior Day guests being Syracuse before wrapping up the season in Palo Alto against Stanford.
What to make of this well-rounded slate?
After taking a look at this schedule, one thing is clear. Notre Dame's playoff hopes will be determined by what happens early in the season.
This schedule is extremely front-loaded. The opening two-game stretch of Miami and Texas A&M will be critical, followed up by facing Arkansas on the road, Boise State, a playoff team in 2024 and always dangerous USC all before October ends.
The Irish will have no time to ease into the 2025 slate. Featuring a new QB yet to be named who will be inexperienced as a starter regardless of who gets the nod, Notre Dame will have to play winning football early to position themselves for a coveted playoff spot and show that 2024 was no fluke.
The front-loaded nature of this schedule combined with a new QB and DC will provide a big challenge to a program that has never shied away from scheduling marquee opponents wherever they may fit into the calendar.
