Marcus Freeman Ranked Top 5 by PFF — What It Means for Notre Dame
Freeman's rapid rise has been earned the hard way
According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman is the fifth-best active head coach in college football. What a wild journey it's been for Freeman since taking the head job in South Bend. He had two very public and, quite frankly, frustrating years at the helm, which marked the beginning of his journey.
Freeman was learning how to be a head coach while simultaneously flipping the roster, staff, recruiting, and fundraising. He's done this all under the brightest spotlight in the sport while most importantly, winning games on the field.
It was a lot, all at once.
There were excruciating and public learning lessons early in Freeman's tenure. They ranged from the names Marshall and Stanford, to 10 men on the field, and Northern Illinois. Freeman never wavered. He never threw anyone under the bus. He said the right things, owned defeat, put his head down, and worked even harder.
Notre Dame's run from week two on last year, while devastated with key injuries, was beyond impressive and felt like a major turning point for the program overall. It's great to see Freeman get his kudos, but it must be noted that he's certainly paid his dues and has earned credit the hard way.
This is Notre Dame's prime time
Marcus Freeman is about to hit the prime of his career. This will be his fourth season as a head coach; and the training wheels are off. Freeman now has some valuable experience and College Football Playoff skins on the wall as proof of concept. Combine that with the fact that the 2026 recruiting class could end up in the top five nationally, and you quickly conclude that this is Notre Dame's winning window.
The talent in the program has never been better, the foundation of the program is rock solid, and the leader is one of the fastest rising stars in the sport. Not only is Notre Dame winning big again, but it's also cool, hip, modern, and welcoming thanks to the personality of the head man.
The next handful of years represent Notre Dame's most realistic seasons to reach championship glory since Holtz's prime; the Irish must take full advantage. Marcus Freeman won't be in South Bend forever. The time is now to get that elusive next title trophy.