How To Watch Notre Dame vs Stanford Football
No. 9 Notre Dame has one last opportunity to solidify its case to the College Football Playoff committee. That comes Saturday with a trip to Stanford, where the Irish look to end their regular season on a 10-game win streak.
Coach Marcus Freeman's group is coming off an emphatic 70-7 win over Syracuse, which saw the Irish take a 21-0 lead without running an offensive play and later rush for 329 yards and six touchdowns.
On the other side, Stanford snapped a three-game losing streak last week with a 31-10 win over Cal. That gives the Cardinal a chance to pick up a fifth win under interim head coach Frank Reich, a benchmark they haven't reached since the 2018 season.
Here's more information on the game.
How to watch Notre Dame vs. Stanford
- Who: No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-2) vs. Stanford Cardinal (4-7, 3-5 in ACC)
- What: Legend's Trophy game, regular season finale
- When: 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 29
- Where: Stanford Stadium (50,424) in Stanford, Calif.
- TV: ESPN
- TV Announcers: Dave Flemming (play-by-play), Brock Osweiler (analyst), Stormy Buonantony (reporter)
- Radio: Notre Dame Radio Network, Sirius XM (channel 129)
- Radio Announcers: Tony Simeone (play-by-play), Ryan Harris (analyst)
- Point spread: Notre Dame is a 32.5-point favorite over Stanford, and the over/under is 50.5 points, according to the Draft Kings Sportsbook on Tuesday. Notre Dame's moneyline odds are -9000, while Stanford is a +2500 underdog on the moneyline.
- Recent results: Notre Dame won 37-15 at No. 22 at Pittsburgh on Nov. 15, and then defeated Syracuse 70-7 at home on Nov. 22. Stanford lost 20-15 at North Carolina on Nov. 8, and then won 31-10 at home against Cal on Nov. 22.
- Series history: Notre Dame leads the all-time series 24-14, including wins in five of the last six matchups. The Irish won last year's matchup 49-7 in South Bend, and have won the last three matchups at Stanford. The Cardinal most recently defeated Notre Dame 16-14 in 2022 in South Bend. Notre Dame is 9-9 all-time in true away games against Stanford. The teams play for the Legends Trophy, which combines Irish crystal and California redwood and was presented for the first time in 1989.
- Weather: According to weather.com, it's going to be 48 degrees and partly cloudy with a 15% chance of rain and east-northeast winds at 3 mph on Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET in Stanford, Calif.
- Coaches: Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman is 42-12 in his fourth full season, including a 5-2 record in playoff and bowl games. He guided the Fighting Irish to a 14-2 record last season and an appearance in the national championship game. Freeman was previously Notre Dame's defensive coordinator in 2021. Frank Reich is 4-7 in one season as Stanford's interim head coach. He took over for Troy Taylor, who was fired in March of 2025. Reich was previously the head coach of the Carolina Panthers in 2023 and the Indianapolis Colts from 2018-22. He was an NFL assistant coach from 2006-17 with the Colts, Cardinals, Chargers and Eagles.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.