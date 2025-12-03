Three Notre Dame Players Named Finalists For National Awards
Going 10-2 and being in position for a College Football playoff bid was certainly a team effort for coach Marcus Freeman's Fighting Irish, but it also came with several standout individual performances.
Juniors Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price formed what many consider the top running back tandem in the nation, combining for 2,046 rushing yards. Sophomore cornerback Leonard Moore established himself as a lockdown defender on the outside, intercepting five passes and often deterring opponents from throwing in his direction.
Those three players were recently named finalists for a few prestigious individual awards, which will be announced in the coming weeks. Here's a closer look.
Jeremiyah Love
Following his junior season, Love became a finalist for the Maxwell Award, which honors the college football player of the year. Other finalists include Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza and Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin, which is a good sign for Love's chances to be invited to the Heisman Trophy ceremony.
Maxwell Award Finalists
Statistics
Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame RB
199 rush, 1,372 rush yards, 6.9 ypc, 18 rush TD, 27 catches, 280 receiving yards, 3 receiving TD
Fernando Mendoza, Indiana QB
211-293 (72%), 2,758 yards, 32 TD, 5 INT, 183.7 passer rating, 243 rush yards, 6 rush TD
Julian Sayin, Ohio State QB
258-327 (78.9%), 3,065 yards, 30 TD, 5 INT, 184.8 passer rating, 27 rush yards, 0 rush TD
The Doak Walker Award, given to college football’s top running back, also named Love as a finalist. Missouri's Ahmad Hardy and Ole Miss' Kewan Lacy are the other finalists.
Doak Walker Award Finalists
Statistics
Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame RB
199 rush, 1,372 rush yards, 6.9 ypc, 18 rush TD, 27 catches, 280 receiving yards, 3 receiving TD
Ahmad Hardy, Missouri RB
241 rush, 1,560 rush yards, 6.5 ypc, 16 rush TD, 6 catches, 22 receiving yards, 0 receiving TD
Kewan Lacy, Ole Miss RB
258 rush, 1,279 rush yards, 5.0 ypc, 20 rush TD, 25 catches, 154 receiving yards, 0 receiving TD
Jadarian Price
Love's running mate, Price, is up for the Paul Hornung Award, which honors the most versatile player in major college football and is named after a Notre Dame Heisman Trophy winner. Other finalists include Washington running back Jonah Coleman, Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion, James Madison running back Wayne Knight, Louisville wide receiver Caullin Lacy and Texas Tech running back J’Koby Williams.
Paul Hornung Award Finalists
Statistics
Jadarian Price, Notre Dame
113 rush, 674 rush yards, 11 rush TD, 6 catches, 87 receiving yards, 2 receiving TD, 12 kick returns, 450 return yards, 2 return TD
Jonah Coleman, Washington
144 rush, 673 rush yards, 14 rush TD, 30 catches, 344 receiving yards, 2 receiving TD, 3 kick returns, 57 return yards
KC Concepcion, Texas A&M
57 catches, 886 receiving yards, 9 receiving TD, 8 rush, 63 rush yards, 1 rush TD, 24 punt returns, 460 return yards, 2 return TD
Wayne Knight, James Madison
169 rush, 1,051 rush yards, 8 rush TD, 35 catches, 368 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD, 24 total returns, 258 return yards
Caullin Lacy, Louisville
54 catches, 547 receiving yards, 2 receiving TD, 14 rush, 42 rush yards, 0 rush TD, 1 pass TD, 33 total returns, 674 return yards, 2 punt return TD
J'Koby Williams, Texas Tech
127 rush, 707 rush yards, 6 rush TD, 29 catches, 373 receiving yards, 2 receiving TD, 6 total returns, 228 return yards, 1 kick return TD
Ryan Niblett, Texas
29 total returns, 646 return yards, 2 punt return TD, 5 rush, 15 yards, 8 catches, 60 yards
Vicari Swain, South Carolina
28 tackles, 5 pass breakups, 1 sack, 2 forced fumbles, 2 INT, 20 punt returns, 302 return yards, 3 return TD
Kaden Wetjen, Iowa
20 catches, 151 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD, 13 rush, 76 rush yards, 2 rush TD, 33 total returns, 965 return yards, 4 return TD
Following his junior year, Price also became a finalist for the Jet Award, given to the top return specialist in college football. He's competing against Louisville's Caullin Lacy, Texas' Ryan Niblett, South Carolina's Vicari Swain and Iowa's Kaden Wetjen. Here's how Price compares to other contenders.
Jet Award Finalists
Statistics
Jadarian Price, Notre Dame
12 kick returns, 450 return yards, 2 return TD
Caullin Lacy, Louisville
33 total returns, 674 return yards, 2 punt return TD
Ryan Niblett, Texas
29 total returns, 646 return yards, 2 punt return TD
Vicari Swain, South Carolina
20 punt returns, 302 return yards, 3 return TD
Kaden Wetjen, Iowa
33 total returns, 965 return yards, 4 return TD
Leonard Moore
Moore, a sophomore cornerback, is up for the Nagurski Trophy, honoring the nation’s top defensive player. Other finalists include Ohio State safety Caleb Downs, Texas A&M defensive end Cashius Howell and Texas Tech linebacker linebackerJacob Rodriguez.
Nagurski Trophy Finalists
Statistics
Leonard Moore, Notre Dame
31 tackles, 5 INT, 1 TD, 7 PBU, 1 forced fumble
Caleb Downs, Ohio State
52 tackles, 5 TFL, 1 sack, 1 PBU, 2 INT
Cashius Howell, Texas A&M
29 tackles, 14 TFL, 11.5 sacks, 6 pass breakups, 1 forced fumble
Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech
104 tackles, 10 TFL, 1 sack, 4 INT, 6 PBU, 7 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 fumble recovery TD, 2 rush TD
Moore is also a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award, given to the top defensive back in college football. He's competing against Ohio State safety Caleb Downs and LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane.
Jim Thorpe Award finalists
Statistics
Leonard Moore, Notre Dame
31 tackles, 5 INT, 1 TD, 7 PBU, 1 forced fumble
Caleb Downs, Ohio State
52 tackles, 5 TFL, 1 sack, 1 PBU, 2 INT
Mansoor Delane, LSU
45 tackles, 11 PBU, 2 INT