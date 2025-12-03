Irish Breakdown

Three Notre Dame Players Named Finalists For National Awards

Jeremiyah Love, Jadarian Price and Leonard Moore are up for some of college football's biggest individual awards.

Jack Ankony

Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jadarian Price (24) runs against the Navy Midshipmen at Notre Dame Stadium.
Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jadarian Price (24) runs against the Navy Midshipmen at Notre Dame Stadium. / Michael Caterina-Imagn Images
Going 10-2 and being in position for a College Football playoff bid was certainly a team effort for coach Marcus Freeman's Fighting Irish, but it also came with several standout individual performances.

Juniors Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price formed what many consider the top running back tandem in the nation, combining for 2,046 rushing yards. Sophomore cornerback Leonard Moore established himself as a lockdown defender on the outside, intercepting five passes and often deterring opponents from throwing in his direction.

Those three players were recently named finalists for a few prestigious individual awards, which will be announced in the coming weeks. Here's a closer look.

Jeremiyah Love

Jeremiyah Love Notre Dame Football
Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (4) scores a touchdown against Syracuse at Notre Dame Stadium. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Following his junior season, Love became a finalist for the Maxwell Award, which honors the college football player of the year. Other finalists include Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza and Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin, which is a good sign for Love's chances to be invited to the Heisman Trophy ceremony.

Maxwell Award Finalists

Statistics

Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame RB

199 rush, 1,372 rush yards, 6.9 ypc, 18 rush TD, 27 catches, 280 receiving yards, 3 receiving TD

Fernando Mendoza, Indiana QB

211-293 (72%), 2,758 yards, 32 TD, 5 INT, 183.7 passer rating, 243 rush yards, 6 rush TD

Julian Sayin, Ohio State QB

258-327 (78.9%), 3,065 yards, 30 TD, 5 INT, 184.8 passer rating, 27 rush yards, 0 rush TD

The Doak Walker Award, given to college football’s top running back, also named Love as a finalist. Missouri's Ahmad Hardy and Ole Miss' Kewan Lacy are the other finalists.

Doak Walker Award Finalists

Statistics

Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame RB

199 rush, 1,372 rush yards, 6.9 ypc, 18 rush TD, 27 catches, 280 receiving yards, 3 receiving TD

Ahmad Hardy, Missouri RB

241 rush, 1,560 rush yards, 6.5 ypc, 16 rush TD, 6 catches, 22 receiving yards, 0 receiving TD

Kewan Lacy, Ole Miss RB

258 rush, 1,279 rush yards, 5.0 ypc, 20 rush TD, 25 catches, 154 receiving yards, 0 receiving TD

Jadarian Price

Jadarian Price Notre Dame Football
Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jadarian Price (24) runs against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Acrisure Stadium. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Love's running mate, Price, is up for the Paul Hornung Award, which honors the most versatile player in major college football and is named after a Notre Dame Heisman Trophy winner. Other finalists include Washington running back Jonah Coleman, Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion, James Madison running back Wayne Knight, Louisville wide receiver Caullin Lacy and Texas Tech running back J’Koby Williams.

Paul Hornung Award Finalists

Statistics

Jadarian Price, Notre Dame

113 rush, 674 rush yards, 11 rush TD, 6 catches, 87 receiving yards, 2 receiving TD, 12 kick returns, 450 return yards, 2 return TD

Jonah Coleman, Washington

144 rush, 673 rush yards, 14 rush TD, 30 catches, 344 receiving yards, 2 receiving TD, 3 kick returns, 57 return yards

KC Concepcion, Texas A&M

57 catches, 886 receiving yards, 9 receiving TD, 8 rush, 63 rush yards, 1 rush TD, 24 punt returns, 460 return yards, 2 return TD

Wayne Knight, James Madison

169 rush, 1,051 rush yards, 8 rush TD, 35 catches, 368 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD, 24 total returns, 258 return yards

Caullin Lacy, Louisville

54 catches, 547 receiving yards, 2 receiving TD, 14 rush, 42 rush yards, 0 rush TD, 1 pass TD, 33 total returns, 674 return yards, 2 punt return TD

J'Koby Williams, Texas Tech

127 rush, 707 rush yards, 6 rush TD, 29 catches, 373 receiving yards, 2 receiving TD, 6 total returns, 228 return yards, 1 kick return TD

Ryan Niblett, Texas

29 total returns, 646 return yards, 2 punt return TD, 5 rush, 15 yards, 8 catches, 60 yards

Vicari Swain, South Carolina

28 tackles, 5 pass breakups, 1 sack, 2 forced fumbles, 2 INT, 20 punt returns, 302 return yards, 3 return TD

Kaden Wetjen, Iowa

20 catches, 151 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD, 13 rush, 76 rush yards, 2 rush TD, 33 total returns, 965 return yards, 4 return TD

Following his junior year, Price also became a finalist for the Jet Award, given to the top return specialist in college football. He's competing against Louisville's Caullin Lacy, Texas' Ryan Niblett, South Carolina's Vicari Swain and Iowa's Kaden Wetjen. Here's how Price compares to other contenders.

Jet Award Finalists

Statistics

Jadarian Price, Notre Dame

12 kick returns, 450 return yards, 2 return TD

Caullin Lacy, Louisville

33 total returns, 674 return yards, 2 punt return TD

Ryan Niblett, Texas

29 total returns, 646 return yards, 2 punt return TD

Vicari Swain, South Carolina

20 punt returns, 302 return yards, 3 return TD

Kaden Wetjen, Iowa

33 total returns, 965 return yards, 4 return TD

Leonard Moore

Leonard Moore Notre Dame Football
Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Leonard Moore (15) returns an interception against the Boise State Broncos at Notre Dame Stadium. / Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Moore, a sophomore cornerback, is up for the Nagurski Trophy, honoring the nation’s top defensive player. Other finalists include Ohio State safety Caleb Downs, Texas A&M defensive end Cashius Howell and Texas Tech linebacker linebackerJacob Rodriguez.

Nagurski Trophy Finalists

Statistics

Leonard Moore, Notre Dame

31 tackles, 5 INT, 1 TD, 7 PBU, 1 forced fumble

Caleb Downs, Ohio State

52 tackles, 5 TFL, 1 sack, 1 PBU, 2 INT

Cashius Howell, Texas A&M

29 tackles, 14 TFL, 11.5 sacks, 6 pass breakups, 1 forced fumble

Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech

104 tackles, 10 TFL, 1 sack, 4 INT, 6 PBU, 7 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 fumble recovery TD, 2 rush TD

Moore is also a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award, given to the top defensive back in college football. He's competing against Ohio State safety Caleb Downs and LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane.

Jim Thorpe Award finalists

Statistics

Leonard Moore, Notre Dame

31 tackles, 5 INT, 1 TD, 7 PBU, 1 forced fumble

Caleb Downs, Ohio State

52 tackles, 5 TFL, 1 sack, 1 PBU, 2 INT

Mansoor Delane, LSU

45 tackles, 11 PBU, 2 INT

Published
