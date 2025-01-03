Marcus Freeman Is Built Different: Notre Dame's Sugar Bowl Win Proves It
Marcus Freeman paid his dues
Unlike most young new head coaches, Marcus Freeman didn't begin his journey at a lower-tier school or conference. He began his coaching career under the brightest lights in college football, in South Bend, Indiana.
Everyone knew there would be growing pains, but nobody could've predicted just how painful they would be.
From Marshall and Stanford losses in 2022 to the whole 10 men on the field debacle against the Buckeyes in a game Notre Dame should've won in 2023, to Northern Illinois this year, there have been some brutal moments early on in Freeman's tenure.
He never wavered. Marcus Freeman handled all of these moments with class and humility humbly while trying to find his footing as a head coach. Now towards the end of his third year at the helm, it seems Marcus Freeman has turned a corner.
From the Northern Illinois loss to the Sugar Bowl win over Georgia
For some teams, a brutal loss like what Notre Dame suffered at the hands of NIU in week two could've been a death knell for the season. But not this team. Since that moment the Irish have won 12 games in a row most of which have not been close.
Marcus Freeman deserves credit. His entire staff deserves credit. And certainly, so do his players. Notre Dame has been a fairly banged-up team most of this season. This has been one of the rare times where the "next man up doesn't come with a drop-off in production. This team just never quits.
Freeman's personality, relentless work ethic, and the respect he shows for Notre Dame as an institution make him the perfect Irish fit for the modern era. Notre Dame is lucky to have Marcus Freeman. And I think Marcus Freeman is lucky to have Notre Dame too.
There hasn't been electricity around this program to this level since Lou Holtz's prime. Welcome to the modern era of Notre Dame Football folks. The Irish are back!
For more Irish news & notes follow John on Twitter @alwaysirishINC, Always Irish on Youtube and or your preferred audio podcast provider.