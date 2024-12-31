Notre Dame Fans Cautiously Optimistic About Sugar Bowl Showdown
The final countdown to Notre Dame's next big CFP test is on
Notre Dame made history by defeating Indiana and collecting its first CFP win for the university and its recently extended head coach Marcus Freeman. While this is a great accomplishment, nobody in Notre Dame land is satisfied, everybody wants more, as they all should.
Georgia is and has been one of the very best teams in the country for some time now. A win over the Bulldogs, even with a new QB at the helm for Georgia, would earn Notre Dame a level of credibility no winning margin over Indiana ever could.
This is a different ballgame, literally and metaphorically. There's no doubt this Irish team is different than recent ones, we are about to find out just how different it is in this crucial CFP big game moment.
Irish fans are all over the board with their game predictions
This matchup has Notre Dame has Irish fans all over the board with predictions. Many callers to the Always Irish morning show feel confident that the Irish can beat Georgia on the backs of strong defense and a power run game.
Yet others need to "see it to believe it" before banking on a Notre Dame win against this 4-5 start-laden roster and proven head coach on this stage.
The Notre Dame program under Marcus Freeman feels very different. There seems to be a new and modern edge to this group. They are confident but not cocky. This mentality has served the team well all season and will be tested in this matchup.
Just how different is this Notre Dame team? We are about to find out on the national stage in the latest big test for a rising and modern Irish program.
For more Irish news & notes follow John on Twitter @alwaysirishINC, Always Irish on Youtube and or your preferred audio podcast provider.