Michigan vs. USC Showdown: Who Should Notre Dame Fans Cheer For?
The new look Big Ten brings what used to be a fairly regular Rose Bowl matchup to the regular season this weekend as USC travels to Michigan.
Notre Dame Stadium will be hosting the Irish and Miami University roughly 165 miles to the southwest as the Trojans and Michigan meet in Ann Arbor for the first time since 1958.
Notre Dame fans certainly won't be excited to do it but will be keeping an eye on this contest that kicks off at 12:00 p.m. ET Saturday. Who should Notre Dame fans be rooting for though?
If USC (-7) Wins
Not that they have shown any signs of being one already, but Michigan is essentially eliminated from the College Football Playoff with a loss. Sure, it could put on a massive winning streak but with games at No. 24 Illinois, vs. No. 9 Oregon, at (should be ranked) Indiana, and at No. 3 Ohio State, running the table seems near impossible for a team that has made Notre Dame's passing game look impressive by comparison early in 2024.
If USC wins this game, it moves the Trojans to 3-0 on the young season in one of its tougher tests this fall. Games against No. 10 Penn State and No. 22 Nebraska remain, but the schedule for USC to be playing with one or no losses by the time Notre Dame comes to town looks very possible.
If Michigan (+7) wins
If Michigan wins then all of a sudden things are looking a lot brighter in Ann Arbor. A win would serve new head coach Sherrone Moore like it did Marcus Freeman when Notre Dame beat Clemson in 2022, Freeman's debut year. There were concerns and quarterback issues like Michigan is dealing with, but that win served Freeman with something to hang his hat on.
This would serve the same for Michigan. This Wolverines outfit isn't making the playoff regardless of a win on Saturday, but a loss could be the second of a handful this season, for a team that still presents three likely first round NFL draft picks on its defense.
Nick Shepkowski's Quick Take
You want to make a nation forget about the debacle against Northern Illinois?
First, take care of your own business and make what happened at Purdue more of the norm. Ultimately go into the Coliseum and knock off an unbeaten or one-loss USC team in the regular season finale and see what kind of respect that gives you in the College Football Playoff standings.
Go Trojans.
Wipe the floor with the Wolverines.
