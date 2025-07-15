Mike Denbrock's Challenge: Can He Get the Notre Dame Offense To Roll Right Away?
A tough task awaits Mike Denbrock
Notre Dame OC Mike Denbrock has his hands full in 2025.
With a brutal early stretch of games including the first two against Miami and Texas A&M, he's tasked with game-planning the Irish offense around the strengths of a quarterback yet to be named, who hasn't started a game yet.
It will take all of Denbrock's 40-plus years of experience regarding QBs and offenses to put together the winning formula for Notre Dame early in the year when starting a first-time signal caller. Luckily, this skill set is Denbrock's speciality.
Striking the right balance
The most difficult part of Denbrock's job early in 2025 is knowing what level the new starting QB is starting from. Whether that man be Kenny Minchey or CJ Carr, Denbrock must put together game plans that put said player in a position to play well and win.
If the expectations of the QB are too high and too much is thrust upon him early in the year against Miami and Texas A&M, the young player could become overwhelmed and ultimately underperform, with potentially disastrous results. On the flipside, a plan that "dumbs things down" early in the year could hold the new QB back from growth they may be ready for, which could also end poorly.
Mike Denbrock must have a great feel for what his new QB can handle and put together playsheets that strike the right balance of not putting too much stress on a youngster, but also allowing the freedom for the QB to impress and spread his wings.
This will be a delicate needle to thread, but if anyone can do it successfully, it's Denbrock. And the Irish season may very well depend on it.
