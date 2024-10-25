Most-Watched College Football Games of Week 8: Where Did Notre Dame Rank?
Notre Dame is one of the most popular and polarizing programs in college football. As such, the Irish are also one of the most viewed teams, regularly amassing huge TV viewership numbers.
This past weekend versus Georgia Tech in Atlanta was no different.
On3 has compiled data from network press releases to piece together the top 10 most-watched games of Week 8 in college football.
Data from SEC Network, ACC Network, and the Longhorn Network are not included since those networks don't pay for Nielsen to measure viewership. Nielsen figures include streaming viewership and out-of-home viewing.
Top 10 Most-Viewed Games of Week 8
10. Iowa at Michigan State [NBC] 1.57 million viewers
Viewers saw Michigan State edge above .500 with an upset of the Hawkeyes.
9. Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech [ESPN] 1.59 million viewers
ND spotted the Yellow Jackets an early lead, but the outcome was never in doubt in the second half.
8. Colorado at Arizona [FOX] 2 million viewers
Buffs turned a potential thriller into a snoozer by declawing the Cats, 34-7, in Tucson.
7. Oregon at Purdue [FOX] 2.1 million viewers
These are solid numbers for a Friday night and testament to how well the Ducks draw nationally.
6. Auburn at Missouri [ESPN] 2.4 million viewers
Those who hung in to the end witnessed a heroic performance from Mizzou QB Brady Cook.
5. Michigan at Illinois [CBS] 3 million viewers
Illinois' 1924 throwback unis alone made this battle of ranked teams can't-miss viewing.
4. Nebraska at Indiana [FOX] 3.2 million viewers
The Hoosier curiosity factor drove viewership to levels this program hasn't seen in over a generation.
3. Miami at Louisville [ABC] 4.1 million viewers
Those who tuned in were treated to an exciting slugfest featuring 56 second-half points.
2. Alabama at Tennessee [ABC] 10.2 million viewers
The SEC took the top two spots in the rankings, including this rivalry that went down to the wire.
1. Georgia at Texas [ABC] 13.2 million viewers
A massive audience saw Georgia answer critics and Texas fall for the first time this season.
