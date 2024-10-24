Notre Dame Football Schedule: Key Week 9 Storylines for the Irish's Upcoming Opponents
Notre Dame closes out October by facing Navy in a battle of ranked teams at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. This marks the 97th meeting with the Midshipmen who have yet to lose this season.
The Middies are one of five remaining opponents standing between the Irish and an 11-1 regular season and at-large playoff berth. All but one of those teams is in action in Week 9.
These are the storylines that Irish fans should be watching:
Navy's First Ranked Opponent
Navy has been one of THE stories in college football so far this season. But, Memphis aside, its schedule looks like an extended preseason slate.
The Midshipmen haven't faced anyone that'll prepare them for the skill and physicality they'll see from the Irish. How will they hold up at the line of scrimmage, especially when ND has the ball?
Florida State Faces Rival Miami
This is a great rivalry. It just may not feel like it this season. The Noles and the Canes have never been this far apart for one of their games. Miami is unbeaten while Florida State has just a single win.
The Seminoles remain stunningly inept on offense, scoring less than 17 points in each of the last six games.
Virginia Returns Home
The Cavaliers return to Charlottesville for a must-win against North Carolina. UVA just faced Clemson and will play three consecutive ranked opponents after this Saturday... so 3-4 Carolina has to go in the win column if the 'Hoos want to bowl for the first time under Tony Elliott.
Army Rests
The 7-0 Black Knights will rest this week as they prepare for a visit from Air Force on Nov. 2.
USC Looks to Change Course
Troy's debut in the Big Ten has not gone well, to say the least. Not only have the Trojans' lost four of five conference games, but they've also blown fourth quarter leads in each of them. By the time the Irish head to L.A. on Nov. 30, USC may be playing out the string in Lincoln Riley's third season.
