Moving Forward: A Human Problem

I have been analytically thinking about our current social climate and I have tried my best to take a panoramic view of the entire practice of systemic oppression and racism. I am far from an expert on any social or political platform; however, I draw from my personal experience as a black man in America. A few circular conversations recently have offered, while well thought out and very true in nature, mere standard examples of systemic oppression citing needed changes in legislature, education, and leadership. While I believe there are significant data and political postures supporting an argument for the afore mentioned as catalyst for some form of change, I believe our current need is much deeper than that.

This, in my opinion, is not a financial issue, nor a political issue, nor an educational issue or a legislative issue; it is a human issue. I believe there is no change until there is a change of mind or a change of heart. Until we can speak candidly without the fear of being attacked or attacking, there will be no change. Until we can agree that our country, while exceptional in spots, has fallen well short of what is humanly decent in its treatment of its black citizens, there will be no change. I have been around and around in my head with countless scenarios about how things can move forward … and I always come back to the human element. Ultimately, a change in our hearts is needed long before any type of social reform is possible.

What exactly do I mean when I say the human element? Most of us have been told at some point to “make good choices.” Whether it was a family member, a coach, teacher, or some other form of mentorship - we have heard that statement. So much so that making a “good choice” has somehow become trite and meaningless. We have somehow along the way become apathetic with the power that comes from our choices; so powerful in fact, that a single choice can completely change the trajectory of one’s life or in some cases end a life.

In my opinion, all of it is a choice … a human choice. For example, choosing whether I treat my brother like dirt or with dignity; I can choose to listen to others’ perspectives or choose to pretend everything is fine. Beyond that I can choose to say/do something about the injustices I see, or I can choose the deadliest form of compliance in my silence. How about choosing to use our voices to stand up for what is good and right instead of choosing to use our voices to spread hate and venom against our brothers and sisters. Yes, this too is a choice. If there is a choice to make, we cannot overlook the human element; the same human element that has chosen to oppress and overlook black people for hundreds of years.

Look, do I think we can make a positive impact in our communities and educate each other? Yes. Do I think it is important to support black-owned businesses and for black people to invest in real estate? Yes. Do I think legislative and educational reforms are needed? Yes. Do I think there will ever be an end to systemic oppression or racism without a change of mind and heart? No.

We’re all human; and in honesty we all have biases that impact our decisions to a degree. Every day we have an opportunity to make a choice to do the right thing … or not. As mentioned previously, there is no getting away from the triteness of “making choices,” but fundamentally that’s what this all comes down to. A choice. What will you choose? What will I choose? What will be choose as a society?

Alas, I am unsure of what I can offer your pending conversations as a black American father, husband, educator - beyond a humble, battered appeal for human decency and kindness. Just to listen .... and maybe consider a human perspective that doesn't serve us monetarily, or in some other carnal capacity. Again, this is NOT just a black or white problem. Yes, black people … my people are being killed and oppressed and we have been for generations; but there will be no change unless the minds and hearts of the oppressors themselves change. Sadly, in some cases, the oppressors are unaware … and worse still, others are unwilling to even consider the thought that things should be any different than they are. Make good choices right …?

God help us all.

Oscar B McBride

ND ‘94