Notre Dame’s Offensive Line Takes a Hit — Projecting the Contingency Plan
Notre Dame Already Needs to Reshuffle the Offensive Line
Due to a UTV accident in Wyoming over the weekend, Notre Dame will start the 2025 football season without projected starting offensive guard Charles Jagusah. Despite little experience, Jagusah was expected to be among Notre Dame's most talented linemen on a unit full of skill.
The good news for Jagusah is that it wasn't more serious, and perhaps it can serve as a warning to all of us about the danger of some of these vehicles. For Notre Dame, some good news comes from this happening on Fourth of July weekend, not just days before the season.
So what might offensive line coach Joe Rudolph do about the now open position? Below are three ideas.
3. Probably Far-Fetched but Certainly Compelling
A year ago, Notre Dame opened camp only to have Jagusah, then the projected starting left tackle, suffer a pectoral injury. In his place stepped true-freshman Anthonie Knapp, who performed admirably not only against Texas A&M, but also until getting hurt in the Orange Bowl against Penn State.
Will Black is an, elite true-freshman offensive tackle prospect this year. If Black impresses early in camp, would it be possible to start him at left tackle and then move Knapp inside to step in for Jagusah?
2. Guerby Lambert Time at Notre Dame?
Guerby Lambert was a big-time commitment in Notre Dame's recruiting class last season, playing in parts of six games. The question with him would be similar to the Black idea: play him at tackle and move Knapp inside, or play Lambert at guard?
The holdup here is that Lambert suffered a labrum injury in the spring and is still working to get back from that.
1. The Most Likely Option
Sullivan Absher enters his junior year academically at Notre Dame, having really only played in games last season. He appeared in all 16 games a season ago, playing largely on special teams and in mop-up duty, but is the most logical to replace Jagusah.
Absher can play guard, is highly regarded in run blocking, and has paid his dues on the practice field. I expect to see a competition for what works best for Notre Dame, but as it sits today it's difficult not to see Absher as the overwhelming favorite.