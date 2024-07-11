New Notre Dame Footage Released for EA Sports College Football 25
We're just days from the release of EA Sports' College Football '25 and diehard fans of both the sport and video games couldn't be more thrilled.
It's the first release of the game in over a decade as the graphics, overall feel, and actual player names, and pretty much everything that could have been improved, appear significantly improved.
We haven't seen a whole lot of footage of Notre Dame in the trailers or clips that have been released yet but one featuring Notre Dame gameplay did hit the internet on Thursday.
In the short 12-second clip, Notre Dame is playing host to Minnesota and wide receiver Jayden Thomas scores a touchdown before celebrating with fellow-wide receiver Kris Mitchell. Take a quick watch and listen below.
There is a lot to like about this but a couple things immediately stick out:
1. In the old game when Notre Dame scored a touchdown the traditional fight song would immediately play. In this one EA Sports is accurate as the Victory Clog is instead humming.
2. The traditional Notre Dame fan pushups in the stands were never in the game before. That's a plesant addition.
3. You could have given me 50 chances to guess the first team I would see actual Notre Dame gameplay in the video game take place again and I wouldn't have guessed Minnesota. Because you care, the two have met five times ever with Notre Dame holding a 4-0-1 advantage - and that last contest coming all the way back in 1938.
