New Notre Dame Football Jerseys in 2024?
Welcome to that weird part of the college football calendar where we haven't come anywhere near peaking in summer heat, but anxiously await fall camp opening and the regular season getting underway.
Notre Dame opens the regular season on Aug. 31 in primetime at Texas A&M. It will be only its second trip all-time to College Station.
When Notre Dame opens their home portion of the schedule a week later, though, it appears it will be doing so with a slightly different looking jersey. Although the traditional navy blue remains with white numbers, the famed "ND" monogram on the sleeve looks like it will switch from white to gold.
The uniforms Notre Dame submitted to be in the upcoming NCAA video game that's set to be released in mid-July showed the same. Now a photo posted to social media of new jerseys for sale at the Notre Dame bookstore on campus show the same thing.
It's an initial view of a silk-screen jersey, but at quick glance that monogram looks massive - it seems like it's too massive.
I'm not one that is too cool for alternate uniforms or throwbacks, but adding a significant amount of gold to an otherwise almost exclusively blue and white jersey is messing with something that was already great.
I'm curious to see them on an actual padded player, but at first glance this isn't a great version from Under Armour considering just how good the regular version is.
