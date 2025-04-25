Best Landing Spots for Notre Dame Stars on Day 2 of the NFL Draft
As expected, Thursday night came and went with no Notre Dame players being selected in the NFL draft's first round. That is expected to change Friday with the second and third rounds taking place but exactly who gets selected and where they end up going remains to be seen.
The two most likely players to hear their names called on Friday are defensive backs Xavier Watts and Benjamin Morrison. Watts was one of the most productive defensive players in college football the last two years, intercepting 13 passes in that time. Morrison was seen as one of the elite cornerbacks in the draft before a hip injury cost him over half the 2024 season.
So where are the best fits for these two on day two of the NFL draft?
Xavier Watts: Day 2 NFL Draft Projection
The Cincinnati Bengals are sitting at No. 49 and are in desperate need of defensive help. The first round saw them take Texas A&M edge Shemar Stewart, an opponent of Notre Dame's in 2024. My call is for former Fighting Irish defensive coordinator Al Golden to successfully make his case for Watts to help a pass defense that has struggled in recent years.
Benjamin Morrison: Day 2 NFL Draft Projection
Which team is currently built to be able to take a significant health risk on a standout player in Round Two? The Philadelphia Eagles defense is loaded and unfortunately for Morrison, concerns over his injured hip are real. The Eagles can more than survive if he's not fully ready or at 100% by training camp or Week 1, and he'd get one of the league's very best defensive fronts to play behind. The Eagles pick at No. 64 in the second round.