There are times when the perfect player is available to the perfect team in the NFL draft because a few things align to make it possible without a trade.



That's appears to be the case as we're still over two months out from the 2026 NFL draft, as Notre Dame star running back Jeremiyah Love has a destination that would be ideal for him, and would be plenty possible.

Kansas City Chiefs Take Advantage of 2025's Misfortunes

The Kansas City Chiefs are a modern-day NFL dynasty led by star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs had won two of the last three Super Bowls before Sunday, reaching each of the last three before getting routed by the Philadelphia Eagles in last season's.



The Chiefs had flaws this season but were still in playoff contention at 6-7 when Mahomes went down with a torn ACL in December. From there, they lost the final four games, finishing an uncharacteristic 6-11 and third in the AFC West.



As a result, the Chiefs will draft seventh overall in April's NFL draft, and they have a desperate need at the position Love stars at.

Chiefs Lack of Running Success in 2025

For as great as the Chiefs offense has been in recent years, its run game was essentially non-existent in 2025. That came before Mahomes went down and the threat to throw was significantly impacted, as well.



Kansas City didn't have a single running back average four yards a carry for 2025, with Kareem Hunt, Isiah Pacheco, and Brashard Smith all averaging in the threes. It also only got a combined 1,224 rushing yards from the trifecta all season.



Factor in that the three combined for nine touchdowns in the 17 game season and the need for help at running back is obvious.



Now, will Jeremiyah Love be there for the Chiefs to possibly take at No. 9?

Where Will Jeremiyah Love Get Drafted?

The Chiefs are certainly a possibility for Love at No. 9, but would he be available? According to NFL Mock Draft Database, the team with the best chance of drafting Love, at least based on the mock drafts it has accumulated, is the New Orleans Saints one spot before at No. 8.



It lists 25% of the drafts it has gone through with the Saints taking the former Notre Dame star.



As great as it'll be to see Love get drafted wherever he ends up, being set up for success in the NFL and going to the Chiefs would be a lot more enjoyable than having to watch him work through the annual shortcomings of a franchise like the Saints.