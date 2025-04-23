Irish Breakdown

Former NFL Coach Calls Riley Leonard a Draft Sleeper

Mike Smith was head coach of the Atlanta Falcons for seven seasons

Nick Shepkowski

Quarterback Riley Leonard during Notre Dame football's Pro Day at Irish Athletic Center on Thursday, March 27, 2025, in South Bend.
Quarterback Riley Leonard during Notre Dame football's Pro Day at Irish Athletic Center on Thursday, March 27, 2025, in South Bend.
The NFL draft is set to get underway Thursday night in Green Bay with it being a somewhat strange year for quarterbacks. We're used to seeing what feels like a handful or more go in the first half of the first round, but outside of Miami's Cam Ward, we're not certain exactly when others signal callers will go.

Although not projected to be anywhere near a first round pick, Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard is drawing attention ahead of the draft. The latest coming from former Atlanta Falcons head coach Mike Smith, who had nothing but excitement for Leonard's future.

Riley Leonard after a Notre Dame touchdown against Indian
Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Riley Leonard (13) and Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) celebrate a touchdown during the first half of a game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in first round of the College Football Playoff on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, in South Bend. Notre Dame defeated Indiana 27-17.

Smith was asked by BetWay Insider about quarterbacks in this year's draft, specifically those after projected first round picks Ward and Shedeur Sanders (Colorado). That's when he brought up Leonard, as well as another potential sleeper of a quarterback.

"I really like Riley Leonard too who finished his career at Notre Dame," said Smith. "He also has the makeup that teams will want to have in their quarterback."

He stated that Leonard and Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart are the two quarterbacks that he sees as the most likely to make noise in the draft, outside of Ward and Sanders.

Riley Leonard is looking to become Notre Dame's first quarterback to be drafted since Ian Book went 133rd overall to the New Orleans Saints back in 2021.

Published
