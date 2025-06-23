Where Is Ian Book Now? NFL Update on Former Notre Dame Star
It doesn't seem like that long ago that Ian Book left Notre Dame as the winningest quarterback in the long history of the football program, but this coming fall with be the fifth the Fighting Irish play since his departure.
Book helped lead Notre Dame to a pair of College Football Playoff appearances in 2018 and 2020 before being drafted by the NFL's New Orleans Saints in the 2021 NFL draft. Although Book hasn't seen a hole lot of professional playing time on the game field, he's still putting in the work to be on an NFL roster.
Book currently sits without a contract ahead of the 2025 NFL season as training camps are set to open across the league in about a month. Mike Bernadino of the South Bend Tribune recently caught up with Book at the annual Golic SubPar Golf Classic fundraiser.
"I'm a free agent right now," Book told Bernadino on Sunday. 'I'm just waiting for a call. I'm training here at Notre Dame, using the facilities, throwing with the guys."
Football obviously consumes your life at the NFL, so does the recently married Book still have the same desire to keep playing that he's always had?
"Hell, yeah," he said. "Oh, it's there. I'll give it everything I got this year."
If football doesn't end up being in the cards for this season however, Book appears to be doing more than OK. Bernadino reports that Book has teamed up with some of his former offensive linemen, Josh Lugg and Tommy Kraemer, and working in real estate management at Golden Legacy Partners in South Bend.
Book doesn't have a roster spot with the Philadelphia Eagles but will be back in the City of Brotherly Love next month to receive a Super Bowl ring for being on the champions' roster last season.
Book appears to be using Notre Dame's 40-year plan to his advantage even while football continues to hopefully remain in the cards.