Notre Dame’s Insane 2029 Football Schedule Updated After Clemson Series News

Perhaps no schedule in college football will be more impressive in 2029 than Notre Dame's

Nick Shepkowski

Jan 1, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide tight end Jahleel Billingsley (19) is brought down by Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Kyle Hamilton (14) during the second half in the Rose Bowl at AT&T Stadium.
Jan 1, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide tight end Jahleel Billingsley (19) is brought down by Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Kyle Hamilton (14) during the second half in the Rose Bowl at AT&T Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
With the news of Notre Dame and Clemson playing annually from 2027-2038, both programs get a huge opponent annually for the forseeable future. That game will perhaps make getting to the College Football Playoff a bit more challenging, but also make each team more battle tested once it possibly gets there.

One thing to look ahead to for Notre Dame is the suddenly absurd looking 2029 football schedule. If you are a young man who wants to play in the biggest games in the country that year, then Notre Dame will feature what appears to be as impressive schedule as anyone.

Notre Dame's 2029 Football Schedule

Notre Dame and Texas battle in 201
Sep 4, 2016; Austin, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns running back D'Onta Foreman (33) runs as Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Nyles Morgan (5) defends during the game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Sept. 1: vs. Alabama
Sept. 15: at South Florida
Sept. 22: at Texas
Oct. 6: at North Carolina State
Nov. 3: vs. Georgia Tech
Nov. 10: at Florida State

Dates Still TBD:
vs. Navy
vs. Wake Forest
vs. Syracuse
at Clemson

The Elephant in the Room

Notre Dame celebrates a big defensive play against USC during a win in 202
Oct 14, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Antonio Carter (4) reacts after tackling USC Trojans wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) in the fourth quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Notre Dame won 48-20. / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

For traditionalists there is a key name that is obviously missing from that 2029 schedule for Notre Dame. Despite starting an annual rivalry game in 1926 that has created as much history as any in the sport, the current schedule between the schools is set to expire following the 2026 contest.

Can Notre Dame possibly manage to survive and put together a championship level schedule if USC were to take off from it?

It's safe to say Notre Dame appears to be doing just fine despite never joining the Big Ten or possibly not having an annual game against a team that has averaged 7.16 wins per season over the last six seasons.

