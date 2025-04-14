Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame Lands Another Michigan Star—Social Media Erupts

Gregory Patrick became Notre Dame's third offensive line commitment from Michigan in the 2026 recruiting cycle

Nick Shepkowski

Apr 12, 2025; Notre Dame, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman smiles as he walks off the field after the Blue-Gold game at Notre Dame Stadium.
Apr 12, 2025; Notre Dame, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman smiles as he walks off the field after the Blue-Gold game at Notre Dame Stadium. / Michael Caterina-Imagn Images
In this story:

Notre Dame football is stepping on the gas with 2026 recruiting as it has been on a heater over the last week. Sunday saw the Fighting Irish land their third commitment in eight days as offensive tackle Gregory Patrick of Portage Northern (Portage, Mich.) announced his college choice.

Patrick ranks aas a four-star prospect according to the 247Sports composite rankings and as the second best player from the state of Michigan in the cycle. He chose Notre Dame over offers from powerhouse programs such as Michigan, Penn State, Alabama, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and several others.

Patrick stands 6-4.5 and weighs 280-pounds.

"It really came down to the people and the culture," Patrick told Inside ND Sports. "Obviously, they compete at the highest level and produce great offensive linemen."

As you would expect, Notre Dame fans were excited for the news as well and national recruiting analysts weighed in on Patrick's college choice. Below is some of the best social media reaction following Patrick's commitment to the Fighting Irish.

Published
Nick Shepkowski
NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Managing Editor for Notre Dame On SI. Started covering Chicago sports teams for WSCR the Score, and over the years worked with CBS Radio, Audacy, NBC Sports, and FOX Sports as a contributor before running the Notre Dame wire site for USA TODAY.

