Notre Dame Lands Another Michigan Star—Social Media Erupts
Notre Dame football is stepping on the gas with 2026 recruiting as it has been on a heater over the last week. Sunday saw the Fighting Irish land their third commitment in eight days as offensive tackle Gregory Patrick of Portage Northern (Portage, Mich.) announced his college choice.
Patrick ranks aas a four-star prospect according to the 247Sports composite rankings and as the second best player from the state of Michigan in the cycle. He chose Notre Dame over offers from powerhouse programs such as Michigan, Penn State, Alabama, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and several others.
Patrick stands 6-4.5 and weighs 280-pounds.
"It really came down to the people and the culture," Patrick told Inside ND Sports. "Obviously, they compete at the highest level and produce great offensive linemen."
As you would expect, Notre Dame fans were excited for the news as well and national recruiting analysts weighed in on Patrick's college choice. Below is some of the best social media reaction following Patrick's commitment to the Fighting Irish.
Gregory Patrick's New College Football Home
Notre Dame Football Recruiting Heater