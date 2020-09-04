SI.com
IrishBreakdown
Irish Breakdown 2020 All-ACC Preseason Prediction/All-Conference Team

Bryan Driskell

With Notre Dame joining the ACC, I was able to vote in the preseason poll and for a preseason All-Conference team for the first time. 

Here are my predictions for the ACC heading into 2020:

1. Clemson
2. Notre Dame
3. Louisville
4. North Carolina
5. Pittsburgh
6. Florida State
7. Virginia
8. Boston College
9. Virginia Tech
10. Miami, Fla.
11. NC State
12. Georgia Tech
13. Wake Forest
14. Duke
15. Syracuse

Some notes:

* It was a challenge picking between Louisville and Florida State, but I went with the Cardinals.

* I'm higher on Pittsburgh than most, but the Panthers margin for error is thin. My projection is based on an assumption that the Panther offense will see a jump.

* Boston College could end up being even better than eighth if the talent picks up the systems quickly, but the lack of spring ball could slow them down a bit.

* I am not as high on Virginia Tech as others. The Hokies have the talent to finish much higher, but something seems to be missing in Blacksburg.

* Georgia Tech is probably too high on my list, and Duke is probably a bit too low. Wake Forest could also end up proving me too pessimistic.

Here's my All-ACC picks:

OFFENSE

QB Trevor Lawrence, Clemson (Player of the Year)
RB Travis Etienne, Clemson
RB Javian Hawkins, Louisville
WR Tamorrion Terry, Florida State
WR Tutu Atwell, Louisville
WR Dyami Brown, North Carolina
TE Brevin Jordan, Miami (Fla.)
AP Deon Jackson, Duke
OT Liam Eichenberg, Notre Dame
OT Robert Hainsey, Notre Dame
OG Bryce Hargrove, Pittsburgh
OG Zion Johnson, Boston College
C Jimmy Morrissey, Pittsburgh

DEFENSE

DE Carlos Basham Jr., Wake Forest
DE Patrick Jones II, Pittsburgh
DT Marvin Wilson, Florida State
DT Tyler Davis, Clemson
LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame
LB Chazz Surratt, North Carolina
LB Rayshard Ashby, Virginia Tech
S Paris Ford, Pittsburgh
S Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame
CB Asante Samuel Jr., Florida State

SPECIAL TEAMS

K Jonathan Doerer, Notre Dame
P Trenton Gill, NC State
SP Damond Philyaw-Johnson, Duke

* I could see one of Notre Dame's guards - Aaron Banks or Tommy Kraemer - earning a first-team berth, but both need to prove more to me in 2020.

* Tommy Tremble, if healthy, could be the best tight end in the ACC, but Brevin Jordan is also extremely talented, and he's far more proven.

* The fact Chris Rumph II from Duke didn't make the All-ACC first-team shows just how loaded the defensive end position is in the league.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Fitz1105
Fitz1105

Haven’t listened yet but I imagine that ND’s 3rd TE would be starting on most teams in the ACC

