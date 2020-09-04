Irish Breakdown 2020 All-ACC Preseason Prediction/All-Conference Team

With Notre Dame joining the ACC, I was able to vote in the preseason poll and for a preseason All-Conference team for the first time.

Here are my predictions for the ACC heading into 2020:

1. Clemson

2. Notre Dame

3. Louisville

4. North Carolina

5. Pittsburgh

6. Florida State

7. Virginia

8. Boston College

9. Virginia Tech

10. Miami, Fla.

11. NC State

12. Georgia Tech

13. Wake Forest

14. Duke

15. Syracuse

Some notes:

* It was a challenge picking between Louisville and Florida State, but I went with the Cardinals.

* I'm higher on Pittsburgh than most, but the Panthers margin for error is thin. My projection is based on an assumption that the Panther offense will see a jump.

* Boston College could end up being even better than eighth if the talent picks up the systems quickly, but the lack of spring ball could slow them down a bit.

* I am not as high on Virginia Tech as others. The Hokies have the talent to finish much higher, but something seems to be missing in Blacksburg.

* Georgia Tech is probably too high on my list, and Duke is probably a bit too low. Wake Forest could also end up proving me too pessimistic.

Here's my All-ACC picks:

OFFENSE

QB Trevor Lawrence, Clemson (Player of the Year)

RB Travis Etienne, Clemson

RB Javian Hawkins, Louisville

WR Tamorrion Terry, Florida State

WR Tutu Atwell, Louisville

WR Dyami Brown, North Carolina

TE Brevin Jordan, Miami (Fla.)

AP Deon Jackson, Duke

OT Liam Eichenberg, Notre Dame

OT Robert Hainsey, Notre Dame

OG Bryce Hargrove, Pittsburgh

OG Zion Johnson, Boston College

C Jimmy Morrissey, Pittsburgh

DEFENSE

DE Carlos Basham Jr., Wake Forest

DE Patrick Jones II, Pittsburgh

DT Marvin Wilson, Florida State

DT Tyler Davis, Clemson

LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame

LB Chazz Surratt, North Carolina

LB Rayshard Ashby, Virginia Tech

S Paris Ford, Pittsburgh

S Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame

CB Asante Samuel Jr., Florida State

SPECIAL TEAMS

K Jonathan Doerer, Notre Dame

P Trenton Gill, NC State

SP Damond Philyaw-Johnson, Duke

* I could see one of Notre Dame's guards - Aaron Banks or Tommy Kraemer - earning a first-team berth, but both need to prove more to me in 2020.

* Tommy Tremble, if healthy, could be the best tight end in the ACC, but Brevin Jordan is also extremely talented, and he's far more proven.

* The fact Chris Rumph II from Duke didn't make the All-ACC first-team shows just how loaded the defensive end position is in the league.

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter