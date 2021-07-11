Sports Illustrated home
Notre Dame 2021 Football Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Football Roster
Here is the latest Notre Dame 2021 Football Roster (as changes happen they will be updated).

* - Walk-on

NOTRE DAME COACHING STAFF

Head Coach - Brian Kelly

Defensive Coordinator - Marcus Freeman
Defensive Line Coach/Recruiting Coordinator - Mike Elston
Cornerbacks Coach - Mike Mickens
Safeties Coach - Chris O'Leary

Offensive Coordinator - Tommy Rees
Offensive Line Coach - Jeff Quinn
Wide Receivers Coach - DelVaughn Alexander
Running Backs Coach - Lance Taylor
Tight Ends Coach - John McNulty

Special Teams Coordinator - Brian Polian

As freshman numbers are provided we will update the roster.

