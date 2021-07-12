Notre Dame 2021 Football Schedule
Notre Dame's 2021 football schedule and opponent
NOTRE DAME FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Sep. 5 - at Florida State Seminoles - 7:30 PM (ABC)
Sep. 11 - Toledo Rockets - 2:30 PM (NBC)
Sep. 18 - Purdue Boilermakers - 2:30 PM (NBC)
Sep. 25 - vs. Wisconsin Badgers at Soldier Field (Chicago) - 12:00 PM (Fox)
Oct. 2 - Cincinnati Bearcats - 2:30 PM (NBC)
Oct. 9 - at Virginia Tech Hokies - TBD
Oct. 16 - Bye week
Oct. 23 - USC Trojans - 7:30 PM (NBC)
Oct. 30 - North Carolina Tar Heels - 7:30 PM (NBC)
Nov. 6 - Navy Midshipmen - 3:30 PM (NBC)
Nov. 13 - at Virginia Cavaliers - TBD
Nov. 20 - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets - 2:30 PM (NBC)
Nov. 27 - at Stanford Cardinal - TBD
NOTRE DAME OPPONENT OVERVIEW
FLORIDA STATE SEMINOLES
2020 Record: 3-6 overall / 2-6 conference
All-Time vs. Notre Dame: Florida State leads 6-4
Last Meeting: Notre Dame won 42-26 on Oct. 10, 2020
TOLEDO ROCKETS
2020 Record: 4-2 overall / 4-2 conference
All-Time vs. Notre Dame: Have never played
PURDUE BOILERMAKERS
2020 Record: 2-4 overall / 2-4 conference
All-Time vs. Notre Dame: Notre Dame leads 58-26-2
Last Meeting: Notre Dame won 30-14 on Sep. 13, 2014
WISCONSIN BADGERS
2020 Record: 4-3 overall / 3-3 conference
All-Time vs. Notre Dame: Notre Dame leads 8-6-2
Last Meeting: Notre Dame won 31-7 on Sep. 26, 1964
CINCINNATI BEARCATS
2020 Record: 9-1 overall / 6-0 conference
All-Time vs. Notre Dame: Notre Dame leads 1-0
Last Meeting: Notre Dame won 58-0 on Oct. 20, 1900
VIRGINIA TECH HOKIES
2020 Record: 5-6 overall / 5-5 conference
All-Time vs. Notre Dame: Notre Dame leads 2-1
Last Meeting: Notre Dame won 21-20 on Nov. 2, 2019
USC TROJANS
2020 Record: 5-1 overall / 5-0 conference
All-Time vs. Notre Dame: Notre Dame leads 49-37-5
Last Meeting: Notre Dame won 30-27 on Oct. 12, 2019
NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS
2020 Record: 8-4 overall / 7-3 conference
All-Time vs. Notre Dame: Notre Dame leads 19-2
Last Meeting: Notre Dame won 31-17 on Nov. 27, 2020
NAVY MIDSHIPMEN
2020 Record: 3-7 overall / 3-4 conference
All-Time vs. Notre Dame: Notre Dame leads 79-13-1
Last Meeting: Notre Dame won 52-20 on Nov. 16, 2019
VIRGINIA CAVALIERS
2020 Record: 5-6 overall / 5-5 conference
All-Time vs. Notre Dame: Notre Dame leads 3-0
Last Meeting: Notre Dame won 35-20 on Sep. 28, 2019
GEORGIA TECH YELLOW JACKETS
2020 Record: 3-7 overall / 3-6 conference
All-Time vs. Notre Dame: Notre Dame leads 29-6-1
Last Meeting: Notre Dame won 31-13 on Oct. 31, 2020
STANFORD CARDINAL
2020 Record: 4-2 overall / 4-2 conference
All-Time vs. Notre Dame: Notre Dame leads 21-13
Last Meeting: Notre Dame won 45-24 on Nov. 30, 2019
