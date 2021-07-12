Notre Dame 2021 Football Schedule

Notre Dame's 2021 football schedule and opponent

NOTRE DAME FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Sep. 5 - at Florida State Seminoles - 7:30 PM (ABC)

Sep. 11 - Toledo Rockets - 2:30 PM (NBC)

Sep. 18 - Purdue Boilermakers - 2:30 PM (NBC)

Sep. 25 - vs. Wisconsin Badgers at Soldier Field (Chicago) - 12:00 PM (Fox)

Oct. 2 - Cincinnati Bearcats - 2:30 PM (NBC)

Oct. 9 - at Virginia Tech Hokies - TBD

Oct. 16 - Bye week

Oct. 23 - USC Trojans - 7:30 PM (NBC)

Oct. 30 - North Carolina Tar Heels - 7:30 PM (NBC)

Nov. 6 - Navy Midshipmen - 3:30 PM (NBC)

Nov. 13 - at Virginia Cavaliers - TBD

Nov. 20 - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets - 2:30 PM (NBC)

Nov. 27 - at Stanford Cardinal - TBD

NOTRE DAME OPPONENT OVERVIEW

FLORIDA STATE SEMINOLES

2020 Record: 3-6 overall / 2-6 conference

All-Time vs. Notre Dame: Florida State leads 6-4

Last Meeting: Notre Dame won 42-26 on Oct. 10, 2020



TOLEDO ROCKETS

2020 Record: 4-2 overall / 4-2 conference

All-Time vs. Notre Dame: Have never played



PURDUE BOILERMAKERS

2020 Record: 2-4 overall / 2-4 conference

All-Time vs. Notre Dame: Notre Dame leads 58-26-2

Last Meeting: Notre Dame won 30-14 on Sep. 13, 2014



WISCONSIN BADGERS

2020 Record: 4-3 overall / 3-3 conference

All-Time vs. Notre Dame: Notre Dame leads 8-6-2

Last Meeting: Notre Dame won 31-7 on Sep. 26, 1964



CINCINNATI BEARCATS

2020 Record: 9-1 overall / 6-0 conference

All-Time vs. Notre Dame: Notre Dame leads 1-0

Last Meeting: Notre Dame won 58-0 on Oct. 20, 1900



VIRGINIA TECH HOKIES

2020 Record: 5-6 overall / 5-5 conference

All-Time vs. Notre Dame: Notre Dame leads 2-1

Last Meeting: Notre Dame won 21-20 on Nov. 2, 2019



USC TROJANS

2020 Record: 5-1 overall / 5-0 conference

All-Time vs. Notre Dame: Notre Dame leads 49-37-5

Last Meeting: Notre Dame won 30-27 on Oct. 12, 2019



NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS

2020 Record: 8-4 overall / 7-3 conference

All-Time vs. Notre Dame: Notre Dame leads 19-2

Last Meeting: Notre Dame won 31-17 on Nov. 27, 2020



NAVY MIDSHIPMEN

2020 Record: 3-7 overall / 3-4 conference

All-Time vs. Notre Dame: Notre Dame leads 79-13-1

Last Meeting: Notre Dame won 52-20 on Nov. 16, 2019



VIRGINIA CAVALIERS

2020 Record: 5-6 overall / 5-5 conference

All-Time vs. Notre Dame: Notre Dame leads 3-0

Last Meeting: Notre Dame won 35-20 on Sep. 28, 2019



GEORGIA TECH YELLOW JACKETS

2020 Record: 3-7 overall / 3-6 conference

All-Time vs. Notre Dame: Notre Dame leads 29-6-1

Last Meeting: Notre Dame won 31-13 on Oct. 31, 2020



STANFORD CARDINAL

2020 Record: 4-2 overall / 4-2 conference

All-Time vs. Notre Dame: Notre Dame leads 21-13

Last Meeting: Notre Dame won 45-24 on Nov. 30, 2019



