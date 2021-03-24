Notre Dame 2021 Spring Football Roster

Notre Dame has released its spring practice schedule and its updated football roster.

Below you will find the roster broken down by position. This roster only includes players that are on campus during the spring, which means only freshmen that were early enrollees are listed on this roster.

Returning starters are bolded, and walk-ons are designated with "*". The category titled "DIFF" refers to the change in weight for each player on the roster. The weight for freshmen refers to what they were listed as weighing by Notre Dame when they signed.

QUARTERBACK

RUNNING BACK

WIDE RECEIVER

TIGHT END

OFFENSIVE LINE

DEFENSIVE END

Note: All the defensive linemen were listed as "DL" on the roster. Tagovailoa-Amosa is listed as a defensive end based on the information we gathered over the winter.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

LINEBACKER

Note: Isaiah Pryor was listed as a DB on the roster while Paul Moala was listed as a LB. That was also the case in the fall of 2020, so I do not know if this means the roster was not changed to reflect they are now playing the same position, or if Pryor has been moved back to safety. I'd expect Pryor and Moala to play the same position.

SAFETY

CORNERBACK

SPECIAL TEAMS

